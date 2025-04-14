AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

New this week

Hemingway vs. Callaghan – AMC+ & Acorn TV (14 April)

Series. A miniseries based on the true story of the friendship between Ernest Hemingway and Morley Callaghan in Toronto and Paris between 1923 and 1929.

Adapted from Callaghan’s memoir, That Summer in Paris, it stars Vincent Walsh as young Ernest Hemingway and Robin Dunne as young Morley Callaghan.

Gordon Pinsent portrays the older Morley Callaghan and Maury Chaykin takes on the role of Max Perkins.

Dead Mail – AMC+ & Shudder (18 April)

Film (2024). On a desolate, Midwestern county road, a bound man crawls towards a remote postal box, managing to slide a blood-stained plea-for-help message into the slot before a panicking figure closes in behind him.

The note makes its way to the desk of Jasper, a seasoned ‘dead letter’ investigator at a 1980s midwestern post office.

As he begins to piece together the letter’s origins, it leads him down a violent, unforeseen path to a kidnapped keyboard engineer and his eccentric business associate. Watch the trailer.

Recently added

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (7 April)

The Chelsea Detective Season 3. Image: AMC+.

Series. The new season sees DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade.

Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home.

Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Film (2025). When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy. Watch the trailer.

825 Forest Road – AMC+ & Shudder (4 April)

825 Forest Road. Image: Shudder.

Film (2025). From the creator of the Hell House LLC franchise, Stephen Cognetti, this film centres on Chuck Wilson starting a new life after a family tragedy when he moves to the town of Ashland Falls with his wife Maria and little sister Elizabeth.

The Eclipse – AMC+ & Acorn TV (24 March)

Series. In France’s high plateau of Aubrac, a harsh and windswept countryside, 17-year-old Luca accidentally shoots his girlfriend, Nour during an evening eclipse. When he goes for help, the young woman disappears. Manue and Johanna, both local cops and mothers of the children involved in the tragedy, lead the investigation within a changing farming community.

As they unearth conflicts of interest and family secrets, the investigation gradually impacts their own families. Starring Marion Genet and Claire Keim.

Love After Lockup Season 2B – AMC+ (27 March)

Love After Lockup. Image: AMC+.

Series. Season 2B of the groundbreaking docuseries that introduces couples as they prepare for the big release day – and an even bigger wedding day.

The Rule of Jenny Pen – AMC+ & Shudder (28 March)

Film (2024). Arrogant Judge Stefan Mortensen (Geoffrey Rush), who suffers a near-fatal stroke, leaving him partially paralysed and confined to a retirement home.

There, Mortensen clashes with a seemingly gentle resident named Dave Crealy (John Lithgow) who is actually secretly terrorising the home with a sadistic game called The Rule of Jenny Pen while wielding his dementia doll as an instrument of cruelty. When Mortensen’s pleas to the staff go unanswered, he takes it upon himself to put an end to Crealy’s reign of terror. Watch the trailer.