AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: best new shows & films streaming this week

Discover the best new shows & films to stream from 17 to 23 February 2025 on AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV.
16 Feb 2025 16:14
Paul Dalgarno
Midsomer Murders – Season 24. Image: Acorn TV.

New this week

Midsomer Murders Season 24 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (17 Feb)

Series. Based on the crime novel series by author Caroline Graham, Midsomer Murders follows the efforts of Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) to solve crimes that occur in the wealthy, isolated English county of Midsomer, a picturesque and peaceful place on the outside but one filled with amoral and snobbish eccentrics with all kinds of vices.

This season, DCI Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter (Nick Hendrix) investigate a vicious inheritance dispute, the killing of a puzzle-book author, a pet detective’s death and a string of grisly murders. Watch the trailer.

Little Bites (Shudder & AMC+) (21 Feb)

Film (2025). Little Bites follows Mindy (Krsy Fox, Terrifier 3), a young widow and mother, who desperately tries to protect her daughter Alice (Elizabeth Caro) from the grips of a fiendish, flesh-eating monster named Agyar (Jon Sklaroff).

Also starring Barbara Crampton and Heather Langenkamp.

Recently added

Inspector Ellis – AMC+ & Acorn TV (10 Feb)

Inspector Ellis. Image: Acorn Tv.
Series. Three-time Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Showtrial, Doctor Who) stars as Detective Chief Inspector Ellis, a tenacious cop who is parachuted into failing investigations. As a Black female cop, Inspector Ellis is used to being dismissed and overlooked, but remains focused on her work as a first-class murder detective, fuelled by a determination for justice and a deep well of compassion for those who need it. Watch the trailer.

The Dead Thing – AMC+ & Shudder (14 Feb)

Film (2024). Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel alive.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey (1 Feb) &

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 – AMC+ & Shudder (1 Feb)

Winnie The Pooh: Blood &Amp; Honey. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Shudder.
Films. After Christopher Robin abandons them for college, Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage as they search for a new source of food. In the sequel, not wanting to live in the shadows any longer, Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Tigger take their fight to the town of Ashdown, leaving a bloody trail of death and mayhem in their wake.

New Life – AMC+ & Shudder (27 Jan)

New Life. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Shudder.
Film (2024). A mysterious woman on the run, and the resourceful fixer assigned to bring her in. Their two unique stories inextricably link as the stakes of the pursuit rise to apocalyptic proportions.

Starring Sonya Walger, Hayley Erin and Tony Almendola.

Dark Match – AMC+ & Shudder (31 Jan)

Film (2024). A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying but too good to be true gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader… and their event is now a pay-per-view fight to the death. 

Starring WWE superstar Chris Jericho, Sara Canning, Steven Ogg and Michael Ecklund.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

