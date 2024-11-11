News

 > Features

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming this week

From 11 to 17 November 2024 – discover new shows streaming on AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder.
11 Nov 2024 16:00
Paul Dalgarno
New shows streaming. Best new shows. New shows to stream.

Streaming

The Braxtons. Image: AMC+. New shows to stream.

Share Icon

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: new shows streaming

The Braxtons – AMC+ (15 Nov)

Series. The fierce Braxton women reunite for the first time since the loss of their beloved sister, Traci, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered look at the family’s highs and lows across eight episodes. 

Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Ms. E navigate careers, health challenges and busy personal lives while growing their family bond. Toni faces a critical health challenge as she prepares for her Vegas comeback. Trina starts therapy for PTSD. Towanda battles alopecia. Tamar focuses on her wellness journey. And Ms. E’s cooking show dream is becoming a reality.

However, the family reuniting continues to bring up questions and unresolved issues. Will Traci’s last wish be enough for the family to be close again, as they once were? Watch the trailer.

Deb’s House – AMC+ (15 Nov)

Series. Famed music mogul DebAntney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC.

Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé. Beyond seeking exceptional lyricism, Ms. Deb is seeking women with unwavering dedication and the willingness to make sacrifices on the road to hip-hop stardom.

Completely stripped down to their raw potential, the competition unfolds as a fierce test of sisterhood, resilience, and talent, where only the most tenacious can be crowned as Ms. Deb’s ‘chosen one’.

The Creep Tapes – AMC+ & Shudder (15 Nov)

The Creep Tapes. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Shudder. New Shows Streaming.
The Creep Tapes. Image: AMC+ & Shudder.

Series. From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life.

Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behaviour and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder: recently added

19-2, Seasons 1–4 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (4 Nov)

19-2 – Seasons 1–4. Image: Amc+ &Amp; Acorn Tv. New Shows Streaming. 5 New Shows Streaming.
19-2 – Seasons 1–4. Image: AMC+ & Acorn TV.

Series. This award-winning police drama follows the lives of Nick Barron and Ben Chartier of the Montreal Police Department. Barron, a veteran of the force, has just returned from a three-month leave after the death of his partner. Chartier has just arrived in town to restart his life.

Unwillingly, they are paired as partners and must put their differences and personal struggles aside for the greater good of the city. With tragic and difficult events in their past, the partners learn to lean on each other to get through their daily responsibilities of being cops in Montreal. Starring Adrian Holmes and Jared Keeso.

Dickweed: A Smugshot Special – AMC+ (6 Nov)

Documentary. The twisted tale of an Orange County crime that set off an international manhunt and a Houdini-style jailbreak. Two people got kidnapped. One lost his penis. No one got any money. And one detective will stop at nothing to get justice.

Black Cab (8 Nov)

Film (2024). When Anne and Patrick hail a black cab after a night out their driver is chatty, jovial even, but they are in no mood to talk. In fact, the couple is barely on speaking terms. That is, until they realise the driver has no intention of taking them home.

Locked in the cab with no means of escape, the driver transports the couple to a stretch of deserted and supposedly haunted road. But what is his purpose? Is he mad or just plain evil? And why has he selected Anne and Patrick as his victims? Starring Nick Frost.

Discover more recent highlights on ScreenHub …

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Related News

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
More
Features

Did you know you can opt out of ads for gambling, booze and fast-food on SBS on Demand?

Around 1300 SBS on Demand subscribers have opted out, mostly from gambling ads.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Julie Cosgrove as Kat Stewart in Black Snow Season 2. Image: Stan
News

Black Snow Season 2: Stan reveals full trailer

Black Snow Season 2 arrives on Stan on 1 January 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Big Trip. Image: Channel 7.
Reviews

The Big Trip, Channel 7 review: you could fall asleep and not miss a thing

The Big Trip sees four celebrity teams drive 3,000 kilometres, from Nullarbor to Sydney.

Anthony Morris
Silo Season 2. Image: Apple TV+. New shows streaming. Best new shows.
Features

Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, AMC+, ABC iview, BritBox, SBS, Prime, Binge and more

Discover the best new shows streaming from 11 to 17 November 2024 on the major streaming platforms, including Disney+, Apple…

Paul Dalgarno
Cross. Image: Prime Video. New shows to stream.
Features

Amazon Prime Video: new shows streaming this week

From 11 to 17 November 2024 – discover the best new shows to stream on Prime Video.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login