AMC+ & Acorn TV: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Brat Loves Judy – Seasons 1–3 (8 April)

Docuseries following iconic rapper, two-time Grammy Award-nominee and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star Da Brat and her girlfriend, multi-millionaire business owner Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart. Offering a never-before-seen look into the couple’s world as they navigate their relationship – from building a new home together and growing their budding careers to couples therapy, dealing with meddling loved ones, a surprise proposal, and more.

Added recently

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta – Seasons 1–3 – AMC+ (1 April)

Series following the highs and lows of being born into Hip Hop royalty in the city that the New York Times called ‘Hip Hop’s centre of gravity’, showing that Atlanta’s next generation of hip hop stars do not always get along. Growing up together in the shadow of their legendary parents has established tight bonds and bitter rivalries, as everybody fights for their chance to push their way into the spotlight.

Mayflies – Acorn & AMC+ (1 April)

Miniseries based on the novel of the same name by Andrew O’Hagan. Thirty years since they first met and bonded over music, films and the rebel spirit in the small Scottish town of their birth, successful writer Jimmy Collins receives devastating news and a request from best friend Tully Dawson. Tully wants to end his life by assisted suicide in Switzerland, and he wants Jimmy to help him.

As Jimmy wrestles with the moral dilemma of Tully’s request, the two men reflect on their friendship and the course of their lives, reminiscing about a magical teenage weekend in Manchester where they made a vow – to go at life differently. Starring Martin Compston and Tony Curran.

5 April

Alex Rider – Season 3 – AMC+ (5 April)

Series. Based on the bestselling teen spy novel franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, the series follows Alex Rider, a British teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage. Starring Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane and Vicky McClure.