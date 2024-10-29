News

 > Features

Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore – film preview

Almodóvar's first English language feature stars acting powerhouses Swinton and Moore as two friends facing mortality.
29 Oct 2024 12:01
Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Room Next Door, Sony

Film

Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore in The Room Next Door

Share Icon

Writer-director Pedro Almodóvar, plus acting powerhouses Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore – all in one weepy drama about friendship, cancer and middle age. It’s enough to have some of us marking our calendars for Boxing Day, when Sony will release Almodóvar’s English-language feature debut The Room Next Door in Australian cinemas.

Based on the 2020 novel What Are you Going Through by American author Sigrid Nunez, The Room Next Door follows Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) who were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine in the 1980s.

‘Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter. Eventually, they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.’

The trailer shows Swinton looking terminally ill despite brave swipes of lipstick, and Moore grappling with her friend’s last wishes. It also features actors John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola.

The Room Next Door is the 23rd feature film by the 75-year-old Almodóvar, the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning Spanish auteur, whose previous films include All About My Mother (1999), Talk to Her (2002) and most recently Parallel Mothers (2021).

Known for his bold visual style, thrilling use of colour, melodramatic tropes and defiant female characters, Almodóvar’s previous work with Swinton (and his English language short film debut) was the 30-minute The Human Voice (2020), based on the play of the same name by Jean Cocteau.

ScreenHub: Film Review – Parallel Mothers (and hidden pasts)

The Room Next Door began shooting in March 2024 with locations in Madrid and New York, with Spanish cinematographer Edu Grau (A Single Man, Passing) in his first collaboration with Almodóvar. (Grau has also shot films with Joel and Nash Edgerton, including The Gift, Gringo and Boy Erased.)

The Room Next Door premiered to acclaim in September at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion award – a first for a Spanish film – going on to screen in selection at Toronto, its North American premiere. It’s currently in limited release in the US.

The film sits at 90% fresh on critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes). While not without criticisms, reviewer Stephanie Zacharek writing for Time, said of The Room Next Door: ‘If it’s possible to make a joyful movie about death, Almodóvar has just done it.’

The Room Next Door releases in Australia on 26 December 2024.

Rochelle Siemienowicz

Rochelle Siemienowicz is Screen Content Lead at Screenhub. She is a writer, film critic and cultural commentator with a PhD in Australian cinema and was the co-host of Australia's longest-running film podcast 'Hell is for Hyphenates'. Rochelle has written a memoir, Fallen, published by Affirm Press. Her second book, Double Happiness, a novel, is out with Midnight Sun on October 1, 2024. Instagram: @Rochelle_Rochelle Twitter: @Milan2Pinsk

Related News

News Digital Features Television Reviews Feature Games Documentary Writing and Publishing Performing Arts
More
Scoby first look, Maslow
News

Scoby begins production in Sydney

Scoby is a genre-bending relationship comedy about an aspirational couple and a sentient kombucha strain.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
Wicked. Image: Universal Pictures
Features

New films November 2024 – cinema guide to the best new movies and release dates

Audrey, The Pool, Wicked, Gladiator and more are coming to cinemas this November .

Silvi Vann-Wall
Here. Image: Amazon MGM
Features

New films coming this week – cinema movie guide and release dates 

From Here to Saturday Night, here are the new films in Australian cinemas from 28 Oct to 1 Nov 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Warwick Thornton, Screen Australia
News

Warwick Thornton's Wolfram: the sequel to Sweet Country is announced

Screen Australia's latest funding slate includes Warwick Thornton's next feature, Wolfram: a sequel to Sweet Country.

Rochelle Siemienowicz
The Correspondent. Image: POP Family Entertainment.
Reviews

The Correspondent, film review: Peter Greste thriller on a vitally important topic

The Correspondent, starring Richard Roxburgh, examines the dangers facing a free and fair press.

Stephen A Russell
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login