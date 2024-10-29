Almodóvar’s The Room Next Door with Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore – film preview

Writer-director Pedro Almodóvar, plus acting powerhouses Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore – all in one weepy drama about friendship, cancer and middle age. It’s enough to have some of us marking our calendars for Boxing Day, when Sony will release Almodóvar’s English-language feature debut The Room Next Door in Australian cinemas.

Based on the 2020 novel What Are you Going Through by American author Sigrid Nunez, The Room Next Door follows Ingrid (Julianne Moore) and Martha (Tilda Swinton) who were close friends in their youth, when they worked together at the same magazine in the 1980s.

‘Ingrid went on to become an autofiction novelist while Martha became a war reporter. Eventually, they were separated by the circumstances of life. After years of being out of touch, they meet again in an extreme but strangely sweet situation.’

The trailer shows Swinton looking terminally ill despite brave swipes of lipstick, and Moore grappling with her friend’s last wishes. It also features actors John Turturro and Alessandro Nivola.

The Room Next Door is the 23rd feature film by the 75-year-old Almodóvar, the Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning Spanish auteur, whose previous films include All About My Mother (1999), Talk to Her (2002) and most recently Parallel Mothers (2021).

Known for his bold visual style, thrilling use of colour, melodramatic tropes and defiant female characters, Almodóvar’s previous work with Swinton (and his English language short film debut) was the 30-minute The Human Voice (2020), based on the play of the same name by Jean Cocteau.

The Room Next Door began shooting in March 2024 with locations in Madrid and New York, with Spanish cinematographer Edu Grau (A Single Man, Passing) in his first collaboration with Almodóvar. (Grau has also shot films with Joel and Nash Edgerton, including The Gift, Gringo and Boy Erased.)

The Room Next Door premiered to acclaim in September at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion award – a first for a Spanish film – going on to screen in selection at Toronto, its North American premiere. It’s currently in limited release in the US.

The film sits at 90% fresh on critical aggregator Rotten Tomatoes). While not without criticisms, reviewer Stephanie Zacharek writing for Time, said of The Room Next Door: ‘If it’s possible to make a joyful movie about death, Almodóvar has just done it.’

The Room Next Door releases in Australia on 26 December 2024.