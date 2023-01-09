Alan Cumming in Australia: ‘I’m quite a mess, and I think that’s why people like me’

When the world came crashing to an abrupt halt and lockdowns popped most of us in our boxes for a long while, one of the (many) unexpected side effects appears to have been that time was broken. And so it is that I wind up on the phone with great Scottish chaos agent and delightfully multi-hyphenate over-achiever Alan Cumming, talking about his tell-all cabaret show Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age for the second (?!) time. Not that I can tell you when the first chat was. After being rudely interrupted two shows into a previous run at the Adelaide Cabaret Festival some year or another, the show he’s about to tour around Australia is no longer exactly the same.

‘I did it twice in Adelaide, then maybe four times in Edinburgh at the festival and three or four months after that I did one show in America …’ Cumming lists, cautiously, the many aborted runs even he can’t quite get straight. ‘So I’ve done it in little bursts over the last year and a half, and it’s great that I’ve been able to stand back from it. We filmed it, too, so I’ve actually been able to watch it back and tinker, rather than fiddle with it on the hoof during previews. I think it’s a much better show now.’

The vagaries of bent time also mean that the gleefully androgynous star, who refuses to be sexually labelled, now hits Australian stages coinciding with the release of his latest movie, My Old School. The surreal, genre-bending documentary relays a very Scottish scandal. The least you know about it going in, the better, but basically, a 30-something man feigns being a teenager again to return to the school he once attended in Glasgow, Bearsden Academy. How (and why) that plays out seems too deliriously wild to be true.

Daria-like animation in ‘My Old School’. Image: Supplied.

But it is. I know because I can remember when the story broke on Scottish television when I was an actual teenager. This strange fellow suspiciously shared the name Brandon Lee with the actor son of revered movie star Bruce, who happened to have tragically died on the set of The Crow a month or so before this surreal stunt began. Hearing his fellow students’ faded recollections of how this could possibly happen is one of the best times you’ll have in a cinema this year.

‘It’s about the legacy [his deception] left for this school, also for the people who were in his class,’ Cumming says of the unique role that required him to act the part while lip-synching to a recorded interview with this con man, who did not want to appear on screen. ‘The former classmates interviewed [on camera, and also animated, Daria-style, to depict their high school selves] are hilarious,’ Cumming adds. ‘It’s also memory, about looking back and realising that it’s not very reliable, and I think that’s fascinating.’

What goes around, comes around

What makes My Old School all the more fascinating is that Cumming was previously set to star as this dubiously-monikered culprit in a biopic about the high school hullabaloo he would also have directed in the late ’90s. The opportunity never came to pass. ‘It was a really good script, but it was just one of those things,’ he recalls. ‘The money fell apart and it didn’t quite get together. So it’s amazing, after all these years, that I’m now playing him, and I think in a version that’s much better than the film I would have made. I feel a sense of closure.’

The ‘real’ Brandon Lee refused to appear on camera, but did agree to an audio-only interview with director Jono McLeod. Cumming stepped in to lip-synch the ‘role’ in a cunning deployment of his cabaret skills that’s a bit like a drag act of sorts. ‘It was a really interesting process,’ he says. ‘Normally, the voice is so integral when you work on a character. So, it was a really weird way to come to a character, when that’s already taken. You have to try and make your physical being, your gestures and even your breathing fit into and around that. So it was more of a puzzle than normal.’

Given that the Tony Award-winning former soap star [on Scotland’s super-twee Take the High Road] has done everything from singing at Carnegie Hall, playing a bajillion Shakespearean roles on stage, penning three memoirs and a novel, appearing as both a blue X-Man and a Smurf on the big screen and stealing the show on The Good Wife, it’s hard to imagine anything puzzling him. But filming My Old School did, as did his debut dance solo work Burn, a physical realisation of the life of Scotland’s revered national poet Robert Burns that bowed at last year’s Edinburgh Festival.

Alan Cumming. Photo: Joshua Going.

‘I realised that I’m not a very disciplined actor,’ Cumming says. ‘I’m quite a mess, and I think that’s why people like me. I mean, I’m disciplined in that I come to work and do my job, but I’m not a precise, careful performer, and it was really interesting to do two things like that where I had to be.’

He’s delighted to be stepping back into Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, though sitting down to rework lines always makes him at least a little bit nervous. Cumming comes alive in music, he says, pointing to his recent appearance on long-running BBC radio show Desert Island Discs, in which he had to select eight tracks he couldn’t live without, including Deacon Blue hit ‘Dignity’ and Kate Bush’s ‘L’Amour Looks Something Like You’. ‘It’s like an extension of my personality. It’s all about having fun, being kind to each other and letting go.’

If you’re ever lucky enough to catch him DJing at his New York outpost Club Cumming or elsewhere, you’ll see him really let loose. ‘When I DJ, I pop on a song then I dance around the stage,’ he says. ‘When I go to a club and see the DJ just standing there, I think, “Well, why the f**k should I dance?” It’s so stupid.’

As with his film and stage work, Cumming’s all about the drama. ‘I love songs that have a build-up, because they’re kind of dramatic and there’s an arc,’ he says. ‘It goes somewhere. And then you think, “Oh, it’s got to its peak.” But no, there’s more. I love that sort of structure.’

An alternate Alan?

With the inimitably chatty Cumming preparing to relay a life well lived, despite the trauma of a childhood marred by an abusive father, on stage, I think about the thwarted dreams of the unstable man at the heart of My Old School. I wonder what Cumming would have become if he’d never been whisked up by the whirlwind, like a particularly glitzy-shoed Dorothy?

‘You know, if I wasn’t on tour in Australia or working in Hollywood or blah blah blah, I think I would have just done something else and been happy,’ he says, after a considered pause. ‘Actually, that’s what lockdown showed me. I don’t need it. There are other things I’m perfectly happy doing in life. Pottering around is one of them. I’ve always thought I could be a gardener or something like that. And with my writing, it’s something I’ve always done while doing other things, so I really enjoyed focusing on that during lockdown.’

It sounds like he’s living a pretty contented life, then, even if he doesn’t make the break from his city pad to his Catskill Mountains escape in upstate New York quite as often as he’d like to. ‘I definitely don’t have regrets. And if things hadn’t gone the way they’ve gone, I don’t think I would be bitter and angry. My life now is so outside of my mental periphery then.’

And as for career highlights, Cumming is pretty down to earth about those too. ‘The things I’m most proud of are when people tell me that they’ve made a change in their life because of something I’ve said or a performance,’ he says. ‘That, more than all the other stuff, just me being me and doing my life the way I want to, then hearing that I have somehow helped people or inspired them to do things that they’ve always wanted to do, to take a chance on something, that’s what I’m most proud of.’

The remaining rescheduled dates for Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age are:

Sydney Enmore Theatre Thursday 12 January and Melbourne Palais Theatre Saturday 14 January.

You can find out more about the tour here and My Old School, in cinemas 19 January, here. Watch the My Old School trailer here.