ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Melbourne International Comedy Festival (27 March)

The ABC partners again with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival to deliver the two biggest nights on the Australian comedy calendar: The Gala, proudly supporting Oxfam and the Opening Night Comedy Allstars Supershow.

Antiques Roadshow – Season 45 (31 March)

Fiona Bruce and the Roadshow team visit more of Britain’s most sumptuous and unusual locations, inviting the public to bring their antiques for examination and share stories of how they came to own them.

Added recently

Cool Stuff with Fizzy and Suds (11 March)

New Australian kids’ factual series, Fizzy and Suds revolves around two animated bubbles who love to explore the real world from a pre-schooler’s perspective. Whether it’s trucks, planes, alpacas or even sushi, Fizzy and younger sibling Suds become obsessed with what they’ve just discovered and want to know all sorts of things about it.

Happy Valley – Season 3 (FTA Premiere + Binge – 15 March)

Sally Wainwright’s multi-award winning British police drama returns for its final series with six new episodes, starring Sarah Lancashire and James Norton. When Sergeant Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce.

Life After Life – Season 1 (FTA premiere & Binge – 9 March)

The story of Ursula Todd, a woman in the first half of the 20th century, who experiences an endless cycle of birth, death and rebirth.