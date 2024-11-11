ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new shows streaming

The Space Shuttle that Fell to Earth (11 Nov)

Series. In 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia breaks apart in the skies above America. Astronauts’ families and NASA staff share personal stories of the launch, unfolding disaster and fallout.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line (12 Nov)

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line chronicles the extraordinary journey of the iconic Australian rock band from their humble beginnings on the northern beaches of Sydney to becoming global advocates for social and environmental change. Watch the trailer.

Secrets of the Zoo (14 Nov)

Series. The series that provides unprecedented access to one of the nation’s largest and most popular zoos … The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Countdown – 50 Years On (16 Nov)

At 6:30pm Friday 8 November 1974, Countdown burst into loungerooms all over the nation and set the music scene on fire. 50 years on, the ABC is inviting you back to the party to celebrate show that became a global phenomenon.

ABC iview: recently added

Shetland – Season 8 (8 Nov)

Shetland – Season 8. Image: ABC iview.

A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder teams up with Tosh on a case that will test their fragile, new partnership. Starring Ahsley Jensen. Watch the trailer.

Live at The Malthouse – Season 1 (9 Nov)

Series. Taking place in one of Melbourne’s most iconic theatres, the Live At The Malthouse Standup Series showcases some of Australia’s best comedians in their hilarious individual stand-up specials.

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1 (28 Oct)

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A new cooking show dedicated to creating delicious food. No matter your skill level, host Alice and her guest – who may not be able to cook toast – will inspire you get your favourite apron on and experiment in the kitchen, or at least enjoy watching other people doing that. Watch the trailer.

Fisk – Season 3 (20 Oct)

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan.

‘Now a name partner at the newly retitled law firm of Gruber & Fisk, Fisk is tackling wills and probate alongside Ray Gruber (Marty Sheargold), while his sister Roz (Juila Zemiro) runs Conch Mediation just down the corridor. Probate clerk and self-styled webmaster George (Aaron Chen) is still manning the front desk. Basically, it’s business as usual – at least at first.

‘There have been a few changes. For one, Fisk now has her own home, and an annoyingly petty neighbour (played by Carl Barron). A big part of the genius of Fisk is that while in their broadest strokes the characters are stock comedy types – sleazy clients, bossy co-workers, an annoying neighbour – they’re always so specific and well observed they never feel generic.’ Read more …

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell.

‘Plum is up front about being about something. And not just the topical issue of long-term injuries in sport, though that’s definitely a part of it. In his creator’s statement, Cowell – who is series creator, writer (it’s also based on his novel), executive producer and star – writes: ‘The notion of the two choices we have as males; to be the effeminate poet, or in turn [into] the thug, brute sports guy … Why don’t we celebrate men being sensitive and poetic and thoughtful as well as physically strong?’

‘The idea that a well-rounded life is essential for happiness is hardly controversial in theory, though as Plum points out, in practice Australian culture is somewhat different. And Plum isn’t exactly free of those assumptions: after all, the central premise here is that a popular and successful sportsman develops an interest in poetry as a direct consequence of an acquired brain injury.’ Read more …