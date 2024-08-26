ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

ABC iview: new to streaming

Four Corners: The Big War (26 August)

With the Middle East on the brink of war, Four Corners travels to Iran, Lebanon and Israel to investigate why a new regional war is looming. Global Affairs Editor John Lyons and the Four Corners team gain rare access to Iran. There they witness the fault lines of a repressive regime, and how its power extends through proxy groups in the region – Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

Australian Story: Michelle Brasier (26 August)

This new episode of Australian Story on ABC will focus on comedian Michelle Brasier, who you may know from her appearances on Aunty Donna. Having recently toured the world with her acclaimed stage show Average Bear, an intimate and comical insight into her life, Brasier has embraced the uncomfortable idea that she may die young due to her family’s history of cancer deaths. Interviewed by Leigh Sales.

Van der Valk – Season 4 (30 August)

Van der Valk, an unapologetic Dutch detective, takes on criminal cases in Amsterdam, solving mysteries with astute observation and his natural street smarts.

Gardening Australia (30 August)

Gardening Australia. Image: ABC iview.

Back after their winter break, Costa and the Gardening Australia team return with more beautiful gardens, inspiring plant-lovers, and practical information.

ABC iview: recently added

Flashpoint: A matter of conscience or an act of betrayal? (19 August)

In this episode of Australian Story, former Labor senator Fatima Payman reveals why she voted against her party and the fallout that followed, both at home and in the capital. Presented by Leigh Sales.

Four Corners: Water Grab (19 August)

The Northern Territory government is rolling out the red carpet for this controversial crop as part of its huge development plans, but growers are already pushing the boundaries. Reporter Angus Grigg exposes a system riven by conflicts of interest that threatens to destroy some of the NT’s most famous tourism destinations.

The Assembly (20 August)

Sam Neill in The Assembly. Image: ABC.

Mentored by one of Australia’s most renowned interviewers, Leigh Sales, The Assembly follows autistic journalism students as they interview Australia’s biggest names. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub:

Aged between 18 and 44, these students have a few rules going into the interviews. No subject is out of bounds, no questions off the table, and anything might happen; if the journalists need to fidget or take a break, that’s allowed too. Fresh out the gate, these students are surprisingly professional – in that they’re not out there asking offensive or inappropriate ‘gotcha’ questions that would bring the chat to an abrupt end. No car-crash interviews on Leigh Sales’ watch. The Assembly, ABC review: blunt questions, bright interviews

Back Roads – Season 10 (20 August)

The return of Back Roads sees popular host Heather Ewart and guest presenters once again travel across regional and remote Australia, uncovering stories of resilience and inspiration.

Mulholland Drive (23 August)

Film (2001). After a car wreck on Mulholland Drive renders a woman amnesiac, she and a Hollywood-hopeful search for clues and answers across Los Angeles in a twisting venture beyond dreams and reality. Written and directed by David Lynch and starring Naomi Watts, Laura Harring, Justin Theroux, Ann Miller, Mark Pellegrino and Robert Forster.

The Real Cost of a Rose (22 August)

A bouquet of flowers is the go-to gift for many special occasions, but the world is paying a high price for out-of-season blooms, including right here in Australia. This week on Foreign Correspondent, reporter Isabella Higgins travels to the Netherlands, the country at the centre of this trade.

Good Game Spawn Point (23 August)

Celebrate 15 years of video games and Good Game Spawn Point with 10 Super Silly Super Specials! Join Gem, Harry, and some new friends in the brand-new den of gaming as they imagine what would happen if life was more like their favourite games.