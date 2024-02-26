ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

New this week

Whale With Steve Backshall (27 Feb)

Backshall dives with whales and dolphins, taking us closer than ever before to the most mysterious and awe-inspiring animals in the natural world.

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8 (29 Feb)

Tom Webster returns to present the New Zealand version of the architecture programme that features fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are trying to create the house of their dreams.

Pride (1 March)

This 2014 British film tells the incredible true story of the unlikely alliance between a striking Welsh mining community and a group of gay and lesbian activists in Eighties Britain. Starring Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton and Dominic West.

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024 (2 March)

Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras 2024. Image: ABC.

Drag icon Courtney Act and ABCQueer’s Mon Schafter are on the hosting desk, joined throughout the broadcast by chart-topper G Flip and award-winning actor Remy Hii. Meanwhile, on Oxford Street, we’ll see and hear from comedian Mel Buttle, ABC NEWS presenter Jeremy Fernandez and TikTok creator Louis Hanson.

Compass (3 March)

The return of the news and current affairs program that ‘explores the Australian soul – our beliefs, our ethical dilemmas and the changing face of our spirituality’, with new host Indira Naidoo.

Added last week

Better Date Than Never (20 Feb)

We’re back with a group of diverse singles as they take their first step into the dating world. As their stories develop connections will be made, hearts will break, love will blossom.

Read: Better Date Than Never S2, ABC review: charming, likeable, human

House of Gods (25 Feb)

A new six-part drama series focusing on the lives of an ambitious Iraqi Australian family grappling with newfound power and privilege when their charismatic patriarch is elected Head Cleric of their local mosque.

Read: House of Gods on ABC iview: need to know