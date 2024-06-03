ABC iview: new shows streaming this week

Added to ABC iview this week

The Art Of – Series 1 (4 June)

A new arts and culture show with an epic mission: to answer life’s big questions through art. Each episode asks a burning question: Why does sex make us uncomfortable? Is rage a blessing or a curse? How can we learn to embrace our imperfections? Hosted by Namila Benson who speaks to artists from across the vast creative landscape here and abroad to find answers.

The Cleaner – Series 1 (4 June)

Six-part comedy series. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves. But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans. Written and starring BAFTA-winner Greg Davies and Helena Bonham Carter.

Austin – Season 1 (4 June)

Australian/UK comedy drama series. A best-selling, but recently cancelled children’s author has a meltdown when approached by a neurodivergent 20-something claiming to be his son. He then realises that embracing the young man may be the path to redemption. Starring Ben Miller, Sally Phillips and Michael Theo.

Wreck – Series 2 (5 June)

British comedy horror series. Jamie and his misfit friends are now on the run. It’s do or die as they infiltrate a mysterious wellness festival. But it’s going to be the total opposite of a healing experience.

The Strange Chores – Series 3 (7 June)

Kids’ animation. Everyone’s favourite team of teenage monster hunters-in training are back to give household chores a supernatural twist! The Strange Chores turns ordinary life upside down, twisting the dullest parts of a kid’s life into a crazy tangle of monsters, magic and mayhem.

Hard Quiz Kids – Series 1 (8 June)

Gold-Logie-winning comedian Tom Gleeson is bringing an all new series of his hit show Hard Quiz to the kids.

Spicks and Specks – Season 11 (9 June)

Join Adam Hills, Myf Warhurst and Alan Brough for a brand new series of the favourite music quiz show. There’ll be brand new segments, the return of the secret song, fantastic live music, as well as all your old favourite games.

ABBA: Against the Odds (9 June)

Documentary. The inside story of ABBA’s struggle: critical backlash, relationship break up and social change to becoming the biggest pop group of the ‘70s. Told by ABBA and those close to them.

Added to ABC iview recently

Blak Ball (29 May)

A chorus of First Nations comedians regale us with this country’s greatest and most memorable

Indigenous sporting moments, and placed directly in the middle of this twisted adulation are the

sporting stars themselves. A young Tony Armstrong infiltrates his way onto Adam Gilchrist’s bar tab, Donnell Wallam stuns the netball world with a game winning layup and Shane Phillips leads the first all Indigenous crew to finish the Sydney to Hobart.

Restoration Australia – Series 6 (23 May)

Six episodes. Host and Professor of Architecture Anthony Burke adventures far and wide to capture all the trials and tribulations of dedicated home restorers from a whirlwind restoration of a family farmhouse in remote King Island, an important settler’s mud hut in the Adelaide Hills, a crumbling police barracks in remote NSW, a tumble-down terrace in inner Melbourne, a decrepit beach house in Sydney and on to Brisbane and one of the grandest and most important restorations in the country.