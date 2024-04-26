ABC iview: new shows streaming May 2024

1 May

This is Going to be Big

Two-part documentary. A humorous and heart-warming coming-of-age story unfolds as teenagers living with disabilities share their dreams, desires and confront challenges while preparing for their high school musical.

7 May

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, Episode 5

The comedian’s comedian, Tom Gleeson’s had no other job but standing on a stage making people laugh since his university days. What’s the secret to his incredible work ethic and success? He’ll do anything to land the joke – and he doesn’t care who might be offended.

14 May

Budget 2024, ABC TV, Tuesday 14 May, from 7:30pm

Join the ABC expert team for the most extensive coverage and analysis of Budget 2024, and what it means for you. The Federal Budget of 2024 will be handed down on Tuesday, 14th May. Treasurer Jim Chalmers will deliver his third budget as the government weighs ongoing concern about inflation against calls for it to provide more cost-of-living relief to struggling households, followed by ABC analysis.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli, episode 6

Patricia Piccinini, the visual artist who creates strange creatures from the frontiers of science and technology, tells us of the future that is already here and why she is compelled to ‘create the worlds’ that live in her mind.

15 May

Gruen, Series 16

The world’s gone ad, but the algorithm has delivered a brand new season of Gruen. Returning for an unprecedented and ill-advised 16th season (10 episodes) Wil Anderson and a panel of know-it-alls will pull you out from under the influence.

Wil Anderson, Gruen. Image: ABC.

16 May

Britain By The Book

Explore the spectacular scenery and iconic locations made famous by some of Britain’s favourite books and films. Inspired by her passion for books, Mel Giedroyc teams up with her friend and Dorset local, Martin Clunes.

21 May

Tony Armstrong’s Extra-Ordinary Things

Five-part factual series. Presenter and host Tony Armstrong hits the road on his bike to learn about the untold history of Australia. He travels the length and breadth of the country to meet everyday Aussies with ordinary things that hold extra-ordinary stories.

Recently added

After the Party

NZ drama series. Penny (Robyn Malcolm) loses everything when she accuses her husband of a sex crime against her daughter’s teenage friend and no one believes her.

Read: After the Party, ABC review: a sharply observed, smartly told NZ drama

The Luminaries

An intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set on the wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island at the height of the 1860s gold rush – based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel. Starring Eve Hewson, Eva Green and Himesh Patel.

Martin Clunes Islands of Australia

Martin Clunes is on a quest to discover the islands of Australia. There are more than 8000 to choose from and in this three-part series Martin visits 16 of the best that express the diversity, the history and the challenges of life.

Silent Witness – Season 26

The award-winning crime drama follows pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander and her dedicated team help the police solve a slew of mystifying murders.

Father Brown – Season 10

The charming Father Brown returns to solve more mysteries in the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford.

Read: White Fever: ABC rom-com series – first look

White Fever

When Jane, a Korean-Australian adoptee, is accused of having ‘white fever’, she tries to reprogram her libido, only to learn she’s out of her depth. Looks like popping her ‘Asian-guy cherry’ is just the start of her journey.

Note: More will be added as the ABC releases its May schedules.