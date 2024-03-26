ABC iview: new shows streaming April 2024

6 April

Murder in Provence – Season 1

An Investigating Judge and his romantic partner and Criminal Psychologist investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home.

The Suspect – Season 1

In this tense crime thriller, a successful clinical psychologist finds his past catching up with him when he is asked to help in the death of a young woman.

7 April

Vera – Series 13

DCI Vera Stanhope is down on the market after a trader is found dead following a suspected hit and run. Who would want this loveable rogue dead? Meanwhile, a familiar face is back on the scene.

Bluey: Ghostbasket

The brand-new seven-minute episode of Bluey, Ghostbasket sees the return of the much-loved Grannies, Janet and Rita, played by Bluey and Bingo.

8 April

George Clarke’s Adventures in Americana – Season 1

In this four-part special, George Clarke takes a once in a lifetime odyssey across the United States, in search of the fascinating stories and people behind the buildings, that make America such a unique place.

9 April

Miriam Margolyes Impossibly Australian

Miriam Margolyes infiltrates and sheds new light on a unique and iconic Australian community. Some are struggling or facing a bleak future; others are prospering; all say something about where we are heading as a nation.

Creative Types With Virginia Trioli

A new six-part series in which award-winning journalist, broadcaster and unabashed arts fan Virginia Trioli explores the essence of creativity with some of Australia’s greatest artistic minds.

Shakespeare – Rise of A Genius

For the 400th anniversary of the publication of William Shakespeare’s First Folio, this three-part docudrama series tells the incredible story of how a glover’s son from rural Stratford became the greatest writer who ever lived.

10 April

White Fever

When Jane, a Korean-Australian adoptee, is accused of having ‘white fever’, she tries to reprogram her libido, only to learn she’s out of her depth. Looks like popping her ‘Asian-guy cherry’ is just the start of her journey.

14 April

Bluey: The Sign

The world premiere of The Sign, the hotly anticipated 28-minute special Bluey episode, is coming to ABC Kids & ABC iview. This biggest Bluey ever is penned by Bluey creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio. Making their Bluey voice debut, this special episode introduces Rove McManus, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton.

Call The Midwife – Season 12

The nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more stories of midwifery and family life set in 1960s East London.

25 April

Martin Clunes Islands of Australia

Martin Clunes is on a quest to discover the islands of Australia. There are more than 8000 to choose from and in this three-part series Martin visits 16 of the best that express the diversity, the history and the challenges of life.

26 April

Silent Witness – Season 26

The award-winning crime drama follows pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander and her dedicated team help the police solve a slew of mystifying murders.

27 April

Father Brown – Season 10

The charming Father Brown returns to solve more mysteries in the sleepy Cotswold village of Kembleford.

28 April

The Luminaries

An intricately woven, suspenseful tale of love, murder, magic and revenge set on the wild West Coast of New Zealand’s South Island at the height of the 1860s gold rush – based on the Man Booker Prize-winning novel.