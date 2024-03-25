Bluey: ‘biggest ever’ episode trailer – The Sign

The ABC has released its full trailer for the ‘biggest ever’ Bluey episode, which premieres next month on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

The Sign, a 28-minute special, features the voices of Myf Warhurst, Deborah Mailman, Brendan Williams and Joel Edgerton. Patrick Brammall returns as the voice of Uncle Rad, alongside Megan Washington as Calypso, Claudia O’Doherty as Frisky, and Rose Byrne as Brandy.

The episode is written by Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

ABC Head of Children and Family Libbie Doherty said: ‘Australian audiences will be the first to watch the 28-minute special, uniting with fans around the globe as they wake up to share in this major broadcast event. Joe Brumm and the team at Ludo have exceeded all expectations – we’re sure this episode will delight and surprise, so get ready.’

Prior to The Sign, ABC will also screen a new regular length episode Ghostbasket, premiering on 7 April on ABC Kids and ABC iview.

Bluey is created by creator/showrunner Joe Brumm, with executive producers Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson, producer Sam Moor and supervising director Richard Jeffery. The series is executive produced by Libbie Doherty, ABC Head of Children and Family, and Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children’s Content for BBC Studios.

Bluey series 3 is a Ludo Studio production for ABC Kids. Principal production investment from BBC Studios, in association with the ABC and Screen Australia. Post Production, Digital and Visual Effects work undertaken in Queensland, Australia with funding from The Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.

Ghostbasket premieres on 7 April at 8am, and The Sign premieres on 14 April 8am, both on ABC Kids and ABC iview.