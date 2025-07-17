Stranger Things Season 5: the endgame is coming to Netflix this November

Netflix has unveiled key details and a new teaser for the highly anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers’ genre-defining sci-fi juggernaut.

Set in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things 5 opens in a Hawkins forever changed by the climactic events of Season 4. With the Rifts torn open and the town under full military lockdown, the Upside Down is no longer just a shadow realm dealt with by a gang of misfits – it’s breaking through to the masses.

Stranger Things 5. Image: Netflix

While the series’ central threat Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) remains mysteriously missing, our ragtag heroes – led by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the original crew – reunite with a single, daunting mission: kill Vecna once and for all.

But the government has renewed its pursuit of Eleven, driving her back into hiding, and time is running out. The anniversary of Will’s original disappearance looms.

‘To end this nightmare,’ the official synopsis reads, ‘they’ll need everyone – the full party – standing together, one last time.’

According to Netflix’s Tudum site, the scale of Stranger Things 5 promises to be its most ambitious yet. A teaser released by the streaming service shows Hawkins in ruins, Demogorgons on the loose, and a government more dangerous than ever.

Watch the trailer for Stranger Things Season 5:

Adding to the intrigue is the long-teased lore of the Upside Down. According to co-creator Ross Duffer, the final season will finally reveal answers from a 25-page mythology document written during Season 1 development.

‘We’ve punted a couple of those [reveals] to have some big ones in Season 5,’ Duffer told Netflix. ‘And that’s really going to affect what Season 5 is about.’

Linda Hamilton in Stranger Things 5. Image: Netflix

Returning cast includes Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Sadie Sink (Max), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Joe Keery (Steve), Maya Hawke (Robin), Priah Ferguson (Erica), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen), Amybeth McNulty (Vickie), Nell Fisher (Holly), Jake Connelly (Derek), Alex Breaux (Lt. Akers), and Terminator legend Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay.

Shawn Levy returns as executive producer alongside creators Matt and Ross Duffer, with production by 21 Laps Entertainment.

Stranger Things 5. Image: Netflix Stranger Things 5. Image: Netflix

Here’s how the final season of Stranger Things will roll out in Australia

Volume 1 (Episodes 1–4): 27 November, 12pm AEDT

27 November, 12pm AEDT Volume 2 (Episodes 5–7): 26 December

26 December The Finale (Episode 8): 1 January 2026

Whether you’re here for the nostalgia, the horror, or just to see Steve Harrington wield a bat one last time, Stranger Things 5 will hopefully deliver a bittersweet farewell worthy of its cultural legacy.

Stranger Things 5 will premiere on Netflix on 27 November 2025.

