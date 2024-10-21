News

ABC iview: best new shows streaming this week

From 21 to 27 October 2024: discover the best new shows to stream on ABC iview.
21 Oct 2024 13:32
Paul Dalgarno
Plum. Image: ABC iview.

ABC iview: recently added

Fisk – Season 3 (20 October)

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. 

From ScreenHub’s review of Fisk Season 3 on ABC iview:

‘Now a name partner at the newly retitled law firm of Gruber & Fisk, Fisk is tackling wills and probate alongside Ray Gruber (Marty Sheargold), while his sister Roz (Juila Zemiro) runs Conch Mediation just down the corridor. Probate clerk and self-styled webmaster George (Aaron Chen) is still manning the front desk. Basically, it’s business as usual – at least at first.

‘There have been a few changes. For one, Fisk now has her own home, and an annoyingly petty neighbour (played by Carl Barron). A big part of the genius of Fisk is that while in their broadest strokes the characters are stock comedy types – sleazy clients, bossy co-workers, an annoying neighbour – they’re always so specific and well observed they never feel generic.’ Read more …

Plum (20 October)

Asher Keddie And Brendan Cowell In Plum. Image: Abc Iview.
Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. 

From ScreenHub’s review of Plum on ABC iview:

Plum is up front about being about something. And not just the topical issue of long-term injuries in sport, though that’s definitely a part of it. In his creator’s statement, Cowell – who is series creator, writer (it’s also based on his novel), executive producer and star – writes: ‘The notion of the two choices we have as males; to be the effeminate poet, or in turn [into] the thug, brute sports guy … Why don’t we celebrate men being sensitive and poetic and thoughtful as well as physically strong?’

‘The idea that a well-rounded life is essential for happiness is hardly controversial in theory, though as Plum points out, in practice Australian culture is somewhat different. And Plum isn’t exactly free of those assumptions: after all, the central premise here is that a popular and successful sportsman develops an interest in poetry as a direct consequence of an acquired brain injury.’ Read more …

Spicks and Specs – Season 11 (20 October)

Spicks and Specks is back! Host Adam Hills will bring alive the sounds of music trivia on Australia’s most popular music quiz show. And see that girl Myf Warhurst steal the scene, opposite Alan Brough.

Nolly (18 October)

Series. Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Con O’Neill and Augustus Prew.

Play School: The Not Too Spooky Special (17 October)

Join Eddie, Rachael and Matt for The Not Too Spooky Special! They’ll be sharing spooky stories, wearing spooky costumes and making a spooky potion … but not too spooky!

Ginger and The Vegesaurs: Tricks and Treats – Season 3 (17 October)

Ginger and the baby Pea-Rexes have their plans thwarted when a large Pumpkinsaurus blocks their way into the Spooky Forest.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
