ABC iview: new shows streaming October 2024

From Plum to Fisk Season 3 – your guide to the best shows to stream in October 2024 on ABC iview.
25 Sep 2024 16:03
Paul Dalgarno
Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC iview.

Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell in Plum. Image: ABC.

ABC iview: new this month

1 October

Take 5 With Zan Rowe – Season 3

Music is memory. Hearing a song can take you to a place, a feeling, a moment. Guided by one of Australia’s most charming and experienced interviewers Zan Rowe, the guests reveal sides to themselves we have never seen before.

9 October

Hard Quiz – Season 9

Buzzers ready, Australia – it’s time to play hard. With Tom Gleeson.

Question Everything – Season 4

News has broken. Our comedians pick up the pieces. Join Wil Anderson, Jan Fran and a cast of Australia’s best and brightest as they go beyond the headlines to discover that no news is good news.

10 October

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11

Grand Designs Australia – Season 11. Image: ABC iview.

New host Anthony Burke charts the journeys of some of the country’s most imaginative and ambitious architectural trailblazers as they push their finances and their families to the limit in their quest to create spectacular homes. Watch the trailer.

12 October

Teenage Boss: Next Level – Season 3

Hosted by beloved entertainer and presenter Emma Watkins, Teenage Boss follows what happens when a teenager takes responsibility for the family’s finances for a month.

17 October

Ginger and The Vegesaurs: Tricks and Treats – Season 3

Ginger and the baby Pea-Rexes have their plans thwarted when a large Pumpkinsaurus blocks their way into the Spooky Forest.

Play School: The Not Too Spooky Special

Join Eddie, Rachael and Matt for The Not Too Spooky Special! They’ll be sharing spooky stories, wearing spooky costumes and making a spooky potion … but not too spooky!

18 October

Nolly

Series. Noele Gordon is at the height of her success, with her famous soap opera Crossroads riding high in the ratings. Then she’s suddenly sacked overnight – but why? Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Con O’Neill and Augustus Prew.

20 October

Spicks and Specs – Season 11

Spicks and Specks is back! Host Adam Hills will bring alive the sounds of music trivia on Australia’s most popular music quiz show. And see that girl Myf Warhurst steal the scene, opposite Alan Brough.

Fisk – Season 3

Fisk Season 3. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Now that Helen is a name partner, the stakes are much higher
when things go haywire at Gruber & Fisk. When Ray is distracted
by love and Roz suffers a crisis of confidence, Helen must step up
and right the ship. Starring Kitty Flanagan. Read more on ScreenHub.

Plum

Plum. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Football hero Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum is diagnosed with a brain disorder. But hiding the truth isn’t easy when your ex-wife cares too much, and your son realises the father he worships is falling off his mantle and the game they love might be to blame. Starring Asher Keddie and Brendan Cowell. Read more on ScreenHub.

28 October

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1

A Bite to Eat with Alice – Season 1. Image: ABC iview.

Series. A cooking show dedicated to creating delicious food. No matter your skill level, host Alice and her guest – who may not be able to cook toast – will inspire you to experiment in the kitchen. Watch the trailer.

