ABC iview: best new shows streaming November 2024

ABC iview: new in November

1 Nov

Super Happy Magic Forest – Season 1

Series. Five brave heroes – a faun, a unicorn, a gnome, a fairy and a mushroom battle villains, share journeys, and have a jolly good time along the way as they learn how to be true heroes and be the best questers ever.

6 Nov

USA Votes – Election Day

Special. Who will win the race for the White House? Will Donald Trump win a second term, or will Kamala Harris become the USA’s first female president? Witness history in the making with comprehensive coverage from ABC News.

8 Nov

Shetland – Season 8

A Met detective returns to Shetland on the trail of a vulnerable witness. DI Ruth Calder teams up with Tosh on a case that will test their fragile, new partnership. Starring Ahsley Jensen. Watch the trailer.

9 Nov

Live at The Malthouse – Season 1

Series. Taking place in one of Melbourne’s most iconic theatres, the Live At The Malthouse Standup Series showcases some of Australia’s best comedians in their hilarious individual stand-up specials.

11 Nov

The Space Shuttle that Fell to Earth

Series. In 2003, Space Shuttle Columbia breaks apart in the skies above America. Astronauts’ families and NASA staff share personal stories of the launch, unfolding disaster and fallout.

12 Nov

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line. Image: Roadshow Films. Streaming on ABC iview.

Midnight Oil: The Hardest Line chronicles the extraordinary journey of the iconic Australian rock band from their humble beginnings on the northern beaches of Sydney to becoming global advocates for social and environmental change. Watch the trailer.

14 Nov

Secrets of the Zoo

Series. The series that provides unprecedented access to one of the nation’s largest and most popular zoos… The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

16 Nov

Countdown – 50 Years On

At 6:30pm Friday 8 November 1974, Countdown burst into loungerooms all over the nation and set the music scene on fire. 50 years on, the ABC is inviting you back to the party to celebrate show that became a global phenomenon.

18 Nov

Vida the Vet – Season 1

Series. Ten-year-old Vida cares for woodland creatures that live just outside her home, from a fox with an itchy paw to a turtle with a tummy ache to a tiger with a sore tooth, she’ll have you feeling better, in one, two, three!

19 Nov

Headliners

Series. Celebrating music and inclusion, this documentary series sees Australian rock royalty mentor musicians with disability to become must-see performers at an iconic sold-out music festival.

Solar System with Brian Cox

Professor Brian Cox takes us on a voyage across the Solar System revealing new discoveries, spectacular wonders and mysterious phenomena on the worlds that orbit the sun.

25 Nov

Play School: Interesting Insects

Things that buzz, creep, crawl and fly are joining Play School…get ready for Play School: Interesting Insects! Discover all kinds of insects: colourful and camouflaging; fast and slow; wet and dry; noisy and quiet; and daytime and nighttime insects.