A Night of Horror Film Festival: a chat with fest director Bryn Tilley

Australia’s longest running showcase of horror and dark genre cinema, A Night of Horror International Film Festival is back for its 15th year this September.

Festival Director Bryn Tilly spoke to Screen Hub about what drives our obsession with dark genre film and what Festival goers can expect from this year’s line-up.

Hi, Bryn! Tell us about A Night of Horror International Film Festival, and what makes this year’s Festival special?

Bryn Tilley: A Night of Horror is Australia’s original and longest-running genre film festival, launched some 17 years ago. It’s always been about championing independent cinema and emerging filmmakers, with an enthusiastic focus on local fare. Every year is special, but this year, of the 10 features, four of them are Australian, with one from South Australia, The Devil’s Work, opening the Festival with its World Premiere, and another from Western Australia, Violett, closing the Festival.

The Festival is known for showcasing horror films from around the world. How do you select the films that make it into the program? Do have to cull many?

The majority of our program is selected from cold submissions via the FilmFreeway online platform. We announce the Call for Entries, which for this year was back in January, and as programmer I watch hundreds of submissions of both short films and features, also keeping my eye on other genre fests around the world, making a short list as I go. After the final submission deadline, which was end of July, I begin to shape the program from my short list. This year my short list ended up with around 70 short films and around 30 features. I had to cull more than half of those shorts and two-thirds of the features to arrive at the A Night of Horror 2023 Official Selection.

Who is the Festival for?

As programmer I try and encompass the wider spectrum of ‘horror’ – call it ‘dark genre’. While I look for films that are more straight-forward horror movies, I’m also keen to find films that harness dark fantasy, dystopian, noir, psychological thriller, apocalyptic, black comedy, but with elements of horror coursing through them.

I curate a program that will hopefully appeal not just to the dedicated horrorphiles, but also to those that are horror-curious, who like to be challenged with darker themes, something edgy and subversive, but not necessarily brutal and bloody. So, the program ends up a combination of intense, vivid nightmares and atmospheric, tenebrous dreams. Or thereabouts.

What do you think draws audiences to horror films – what is it about human nature that loves to be scared?

I think it’s safe to say that villains are usually the more interesting characters in a movie. I think people are fascinated, some morbidly so, by the dark nature of the human psyche. There’s a perverse thrill in watching others behaving or acting out in horrendous ways, or watching hapless victims being terrorised, in the same way we’re inexplicably drawn to train wrecks and disasters. It’s the inherent fascination we have of being confronted with our worst fears and anxieties, but in the safe confines of a cinema, and ideally surrounded by others sharing the same experience.

We feel comfort in an audience’s unified gasps. We can walk out of the cinema afterward, unhurt, but exhilarated by the terror, the proximity to the horror on the screen – especially when it’s been in the hands of a skilled director.

How has horror cinema evolved over the years? Have you noticed any new themes emerging? Where do expect it to head over the next few years?

Much of what makes horror so effective hasn’t changed in the 100 or so years it’s been on the big screen. If you look at the German films, such as Nosferatu (1919) and The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920), they rely entirely on a bold, striking design and visual narrative – the figure of the wide-eyed vampire slowly rising rigid from its coffin, the curled shadow of the vampire creeping up the wall of the staircase – and they prey on the audience’s fear of the unknown. The best contemporary horror movies still use many of the same techniques; stark, confronting images, a precise use of tension and suspense, and a thick, often oppressive atmosphere.

Not surprisingly, this year I found many of the short films and features dealt with trauma and grief, survival, madness and delusion. All of these a very direct post-pandemic expression. As to where its heading? Who knows? We’re seeing modern folk horror enjoying the limelight, maybe more of the traditional horror fare, but with a post-modern twist; cyber-creature features, virtual nightmare realities, rogue clones, demonic possession. Look at what Charlie Brooker’s latest Black Mirror episodes, for example.

What are the standout films or events from this year’s program? Do you have a favourite?

While there are excellent short films preceding all ten of our features, there are two dedicated short film programs, an international showcase, and an Australian gala with many of the local filmmakers attending. Film festivals are the only chance to see short films on the big screen, and short films make up the bulk of many festivals’ cold submissions.

Our two short film programs are essential viewing, but I couldn’t pick a favourite short film from the 31 films spread through the program. I couldn’t pick a favourite feature either, but I will say, it is very unlikely any of the international features will get a theatrical release in Australia, and they demand to be seen in a cinema, so don’t miss out!

In your opinion, what makes a great horror / dark genre film?

To quote one of my favourite directors, ‘atmosphere’. But creating an effective atmosphere is easier said than done. It’s the perfect marriage of a lot of different elements; cinematography, art direction, sound design, score (or lack thereof), how the scenes are edited, and, most importantly, but often the most elusive, the overall tone and how it is sustained.

But, also, the ending. A happy ending does not a great horror movie make. Let’s be real, the most memorable horror movies leave nightmare shards embedded in your mind.

A Night of Horror International Film Festival screens at Dendy Cinemas Newtown, Thursday, 28 September until Sunday 1 October. For tickets and further info, head to the Dendy Cinemas Newtown website.