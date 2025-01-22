5 best shows to stream this week

1) The Tower Season 3 – 22 Jan (BritBox)

The Tower – Season 3. Image: BritBox. 5 best shows.

Series. ‘Gripping crime thriller and global hit’ The Tower returns with a third instalment, based on the third novel, appropriately enough, in author Kate London’s bestselling series. Adapted by acclaimed screenwriter Patrick Harbinson, this season sees the drama of Portland Tower coming full circle in a new, high-stakes storyline that picks up 18 months after the events of Season 2.

Solid and entertaining: this one puts the pro in procedural.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy) returns as DS Sarah Collins.

Watch the trailer.

2) Harlem Season 3 – 23 Jan (Prime Video)

Harlem Season 3. Image: Prime Video. 5 best shows.

Series. After a shocking Season 2 finale cliffhanger that left audiences on the edge of their seats (seriously: we’re still there, just hanging on, our backs are killing us), Harlem Season 3 follows the core four women on the precipice (seriously, our backs!) of change like never before.

Whether it be motherhood, singlehood, sisterhood, complicated career journeys, or even more complicated families, our stylish and ambitious best girlfriends strive to finally choose themselves above all else.

Woo! You go, girlfriends!

Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Watch the trailer.

3) The Night Agent Season 2 – 23 Jan (Netflix)

The Night Agent – Season 2. Image: Netflix. 5 best shows.

Series. The hunt for a CIA agent accused of leaking secrets puts FBI agent Peter Sutherland and cybersecurity entrepreneur Rose Larkin in the crosshairs of a ruthless intelligence broker and a deadly war criminal. And guess what? It’s going to get real.

Action: affirmative. Thrills: affirmative. One of Netflix’s most-watched series: affirmative.

Starring Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan. Watch the trailer.

4) The Gold – 23 Jan (Stan)

The Gold. Image: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais/ Streaming on Stan. 5 best shows.

Series. Inspired by an iconic true story. Hugh Bonneville stars alongside Jack Lowden and Dominic Cooper in a dramatisation of the 1983 Brink’s Mat Robbery (which saw a cool 26 million quid’s worth of gold, diamonds and other precious trinkets being lifted from a location near London’s Heathrow Airport, and an aftermath worthy of a TV series, which is probably why this one was made, and Jack Lowden is great in Slow Horses, so we’ll be watching for sure …

Watch the trailer.

5) Prime Target (22 Jan)

Prime Target. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. A brilliant young math postgraduate, Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall), is on the verge of a major breakthrough. If he succeeds in finding a pattern in prime numbers, he will hold the key to every computer in the world.

Soon, he begins to realise an unseen enemy is trying to destroy his idea before it’s even born, which throws him into the orbit of Taylah Sanders, an NSA agent (Quintessa Swindell) who’s been tasked with watching and reporting on mathematicians’ behaviour.

Together, they start to unravel the troubling conspiracy Edward is at the heart of.

Should be exciting, right?

Watch the trailer.