Best 5 TV shows to stream this week

Best 5 TV shows to stream

1) Island Echoes With Nornie Bero – 13 Jan (SBS On Demand)

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero. Image: SBS On Demand. TV shows to stream.

Series. Join acclaimed Torres Strait Islander chef and cultural ambassador Nornie Bero on a vibrant journey through the breathtaking landscapes and rich traditions of her homeland in her new series. Nornie explores the unique stories, flavours and histories of the Torres Strait Islands, showcasing the diverse cultures that thrive in this remote paradise.

Known for her passion for Indigenous cuisine and storytelling, Nornie invites viewers into her world as she cooks traditional dishes using locally sourced ingredients, while also sharing the customs of her Ancestors.

Watch the trailer.

2) A Real Bug’s Life, Season 2 – 15 Jan (Disney+)

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2. Image: Disney+. TV shows to stream.

Series. Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this series takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world – where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Now, thanks to new filming technology, we can follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in this hidden world and/ or have disturbing hi-res nightmares about the beasties lurking in our shadows.

Watch the trailer.

3) In Our Blood, Season 1 – 16 Jan (Stan)

In Our Blood. Image: Stan. TV shows to stream.

Series. If you missed this ABC show last time round, here’s your chance for redemption.

A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s four-star review of In Our Blood:

‘While musical theatre has a rich queer history, we haven’t seen that step onto screens big and small quite as much. So the idea of introducing a Greek chorus of gender-queer glitterati that flit into the story to spill the tea on significant movements in government policy, public sentiment and activist advances is a finger-snapping good one. These musical interludes mainline 80s gold like Belinda Carlisle, Bronski Beat and Tears for Fears.

‘Spinning out of dearly departed Oxford Street nightclub Patchs – shot at Brisbane’s Sportsman Hotel – and into scenes set at Parliament House, St Vincent’s dedicated HIV/AIDS ward and cross-community activist meetings that also bring in sex workers and intravenous drug users, it’s a fun framing mechanism.’ Read more …

4) SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night – 16 Jan (Binge)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. Image: screenshot/ Peacock. TV shows to stream.

Series. A premium, four-part docuseries from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and filmmaker Morgan Neville to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch show that has nurtured some of the biggest stars in American comedy.

The series features more than 60 contributors and SNL alumni, diving into various aspects of the show. A must-watch for fans … and a sure bet for a chuckle or two whether you’re a fan or not.

Watch the trailer.

5) Freediver – 16 Jan (Paramount+)

Freediver. Image: Paramount+. TV shows to stream.

Film (2024). This documentary follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life. Expect stunning cinematography, a few sighs of genuine wonder, and an almost overwhelming sense of sympathetic claustrophobia.

Watch the trailer.