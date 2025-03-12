5 best new films to stream this week

5 best new films

1) Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion – Stan (11 March)

Abbé Pierre: A Century Of Devotion. Image: SND. Best new films.

Film (2023). In this French biographical drama, we get the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless.

The question being: are you interested in the life story of Henri Grouès, AKA Abbé Pierre, from his time in the World War II Resistance to his battles against poverty and on behalf of the homeless?

If you’re willing to give it a shot, we think you’ll be très entertained.

Directed by Frédéric Tellier and starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Emmanuelle Bercot and Michel Vuillermoz. Watch the trailer.

2) The Electric State – Netflix (14 March)

The Electric State. Image: Netflix. Best new films.

Film (2025). Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt star in this – deep breath – retro-futuristic science fiction adventure comedy drama about an orphaned teen who hits the road with a mysterious robot in a quest to find her younger brother after a robot rebellion.

It’s kinda set in the 90s, but also in the future, and loosely based on the 2018 illustrated novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

With a reported budget of US$320 million, we’re hoping it’s at least going to look great.

We also like that it stars Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan and Jason Alexander – what a combo! Watch the trailer.

3) F*** Marry Kill – Prime Video (14 March)

Film (2025). A comedy thriller that has divided viewers (much like the guy’s Tinder profile you show your friends that leads some to say, ‘yeah, he looks hot’, while others say, ‘seriously, run for the hills and don’t look back’). We’re not fully committed, either, but we’re willing to meet up and see …

As a serial killer targets women on dating apps, a true-crime junkie must figure out which of her three dates is a f-boy, marriage material, or the infamous Swipe Right Killer.

This comedy thriller, directed by Laura Murphy, stars Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner and Brooke Nevin. Watch the trailer.

4) Asteroid City – Paramount+ (15 March)

Asteroid City. Image: Focus Features. Best new films.

Film (2023). Wes Anderson and ‘quirky comedy’ go hand in hand, of course, and so it is with Asteroid City, which takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955.

The itinerary of a junior Stargazer/ Space Cadet convention, organised to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition, is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. A coming-of-age story of sorts …

Come for the signature camera work and colour scheme, stay for the off-kilter performances.

Directed by Wes Anderson and starring Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks and Jeffrey Wright. Watch the trailer.

5) Memes & Nightmares – Disney+ (15 March)

Memes & Nightmares. Image: Disney+. Best new films.

Film (2024). This documentary promises to ‘blow your damn mind’ – and, yes, we’d like our damn minds blown, thank you very much.

When one of the world’s most popular memes goes missing without a trace, it’s up to Josiah to solve a mystery that goes to the highest levels of the Association. The NBA Twitter king’s quest unravels the fleeting nature of online content and human bonds in the digital era, shaping our ephemeral connections.

We know what memes are (see below), we know what the NBA is, we know what X (formerly Twitter) is, but otherwise we’re feeling pretty confused. But we’re prepared to have our damn minds blown!

This right here is a meme ^

A documentary from executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter. Starring Josiah Johnson, Jamel Johnson and Danny Abrahms. Watch the trailer.