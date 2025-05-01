10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Autumn is here, which means it’s a great time to stay in and stream. From international indie gems to iconic classics, the past week has brought a bounty of cinematic treasures to Australian streaming platforms.
Whether you’re in the mood for a modern romantic drama, a samurai epic, or a black-and-white comedy with a killer sax solo, there’s something here to suit your couch-bound cravings.
Here are ten standout films recently added to Netflix, SBS On Demand, Binge, Shudder, and more – all ready to stream right now.
10 great films to stream now in Australia:
Past Lives (2023, Netflix)
- Year: 2023
- Director: Celine Song
- Stars: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
- Country: USA/South Korea
- Rating: M
- Genre: Drama/Romance
- Runtime: 106m
Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are separated after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they reunite in New York and confront notions of love and destiny. Watch the trailer.
Why should I watch Past Lives?
Celine Song’s debut feature is a poignant exploration of love, fate, and the choices that shape our lives. With delicate performances and a heartfelt narrative, it’s a film that resonates deeply.
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951, Cultpix)
- Year: 1951
- Director: Robert Wise
- Stars: Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe
- Country: USA
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Sci-Fi/Drama
- Runtime: 92m
An alien visitor and his formidable robot land on Earth during the Cold War, delivering an ultimatum to humanity: live peacefully or face destruction.
Why should I watch The Day the Earth Stood Still?
This classic sci-fi film remains a powerful allegory for peace and humanity’s place in the universe. Its message is as relevant today as it was over 70 years ago.
A King in New York (1957, Plex)
- Year: 1957
- Director: Charlie Chaplin
- Stars: Charlie Chaplin, Maxine Audley, Jerry Desmonde
- Country: UK
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Comedy/Drama
- Runtime: 105m
Exiled monarch King Shahdov arrives in New York, only to become embroiled in the American culture of the 1950s, including television and the Red Scare.
Why should I watch A King in New York?
Chaplin’s satirical take on American society is both humorous and biting, showcasing his genius in one of his final film roles.
Seven Samurai (1954, Apple TV)
- Year: 1954
- Director: Akira Kurosawa
- Stars: Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima
- Country: Japan
- Rating: M
- Genre: Action/Drama
- Runtime: 207m
In 16th-century Japan, a village hires seven samurai to defend against bandits threatening their harvest.
Why should I watch Seven Samurai?
A masterpiece of world cinema, Kurosawa’s epic combines action, character depth, and storytelling prowess that has influenced countless films since (for instance, Pixar’s A Bug’s Life!).
Riceboy Sleeps (2022, SBS on Demand)
- Year: 2022
- Director: Anthony Shim
- Stars: Choi Seung-yoon, Ethan Hwang, Dohyun Noel Hwang
- Country: Canada
- Rating: M
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 117m
A Korean single mother raises her son in 1990s Canada, navigating cultural identity and personal struggles. Watch the trailer.
Why should I watch Riceboy Sleeps?
This heartfelt film offers a nuanced portrayal of the immigrant experience, enriched by authentic performances and emotional depth.
Some Like It Hot (1959, Prime Video)
- Year: 1959
- Director: Billy Wilder
- Stars: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon
- Country: USA
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Comedy/Romance
- Runtime: 121m
Two musicians disguise themselves as women to escape mobsters, leading to comedic and romantic entanglements.
Why should I watch Some Like It Hot?
A timeless comedy classic, this film delivers laughs, charm, and iconic performances that have stood the test of time.
Snowpiercer (2013, Netflix)
- Year: 2013
- Director: Bong Joon-ho
- Stars: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton
- Country: South Korea
- Rating: MA15+
- Genre: Sci-Fi/Action
- Runtime: 126m
In a frozen post-apocalyptic world, the remnants of humanity survive aboard a perpetually moving train, where class divisions spark rebellion.
Why should I watch Snowpiercer?
Bong Joon-ho’s thrilling sci-fi offers a gripping narrative with social commentary, featuring standout performances (Chris Evans!) and inventive visuals. Watch this, and then jump into Mickey 17 for an existential sci-fi double feature.
Gettin’ Square (2003, Binge)
- Year: 2003
- Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
- Stars: Sam Worthington, David Wenham, Timothy Spall
- Country: Australia/UK
- Rating: MA15+
- Genre: Crime/Comedy
- Runtime: 100m
An ex-con attempts to go straight, but his past and a corrupt system make it challenging. Watch the trailer.
Why should I watch Gettin’ Square?
A sharp Aussie crime comedy with memorable characters and witty dialogue, it’s a hidden gem worth discovering. Make sure you watch it before you see the sequel, Spit.
Fréwaka (2024, AMC+, Shudder)
- Year: 2024
- Director: Aislinn Clarke
- Stars: Clare Monnelly, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya
- Country: Ireland
- Rating: TBA
- Genre: Horror/Psychological Drama
- Runtime: 103m
Nursing student Shoo takes a placement in a remote Irish village to care for Peig, a reclusive elderly woman haunted by her past experiences in a Catholic asylum. As Shoo settles into her new role, she finds her own traumatic history resurfacing, blurring the lines between reality and delusion.
Why should I watch Fréwaka?
Billed as the first-ever Irish-language horror film, Fréwaka delves deep into themes of trauma, memory, and the supernatural. Aislinn Clarke crafts a haunting narrative that intertwines personal and collective histories, offering a chilling exploration of the human psyche.
Love & Friendship (2016, SBS On Demand)
- Year: 2016
- Director: Whit Stillman
- Stars: Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Tom Bennett
- Country: Ireland/France/Netherlands
- Rating: PG
- Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
- Runtime: 94m
Set in the 18th century, the recently widowed Lady Susan Vernon seeks refuge at her in-laws’ estate while scheming to secure advantageous marriages for herself and her daughter. Her manipulative tactics and charm stir up a whirlwind of gossip and romantic entanglements.
Why should I watch Love & Friendship?
Whit Stillman’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novella Lady Susan is a delightful blend of wit and satire. Kate Beckinsale delivers a standout performance as the cunning Lady Susan, making this period piece both entertaining and refreshingly modern.