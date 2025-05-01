News

 > Features

10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Get cozy and explore 10 cinematic gems newly added to Australian streaming.
1 May 2025 15:12
Silvi Vann-Wall
Riceboy Sleeps. Images: Sphere Films International/Icon

Streaming

Riceboy Sleeps. Images: Sphere Films International/Icon

Share Icon

Autumn is here, which means it’s a great time to stay in and stream. From international indie gems to iconic classics, the past week has brought a bounty of cinematic treasures to Australian streaming platforms.

Whether you’re in the mood for a modern romantic drama, a samurai epic, or a black-and-white comedy with a killer sax solo, there’s something here to suit your couch-bound cravings.

Here are ten standout films recently added to Netflix, SBS On Demand, Binge, Shudder, and more – all ready to stream right now.

Past Lives (2023, Netflix)

Past Lives. Image: A24. Great Films
Past Lives. Image: A24. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Year: 2023
  • Director: Celine Song
  • Stars: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro
  • Country: USA/South Korea
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Drama/Romance
  • Runtime: 106m

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are separated after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they reunite in New York and confront notions of love and destiny. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Past Lives?
Celine Song’s debut feature is a poignant exploration of love, fate, and the choices that shape our lives. With delicate performances and a heartfelt narrative, it’s a film that resonates deeply.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951, Cultpix)

The Day The Earth Stood Still. Image: 20Th Century Fox
The Day The Earth Stood Still. Image: 20th Century Fox. Great films just added to streaming.
  • Year: 1951
  • Director: Robert Wise
  • Stars: Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Sci-Fi/Drama
  • Runtime: 92m

An alien visitor and his formidable robot land on Earth during the Cold War, delivering an ultimatum to humanity: live peacefully or face destruction.

Why should I watch The Day the Earth Stood Still?
This classic sci-fi film remains a powerful allegory for peace and humanity’s place in the universe. Its message is as relevant today as it was over 70 years ago.

A King in New York (1957, Plex)

A King In New York. Image: Roy Export Sas
A King In New York. Image: Roy Export SAS
  • Year: 1957
  • Director: Charlie Chaplin
  • Stars: Charlie Chaplin, Maxine Audley, Jerry Desmonde
  • Country: UK
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Runtime: 105m

Exiled monarch King Shahdov arrives in New York, only to become embroiled in the American culture of the 1950s, including television and the Red Scare.

Why should I watch A King in New York?
Chaplin’s satirical take on American society is both humorous and biting, showcasing his genius in one of his final film roles.

Seven Samurai (1954, Apple TV)

Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment.
Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 1954
  • Director: Akira Kurosawa
  • Stars: Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima
  • Country: Japan
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Action/Drama
  • Runtime: 207m

In 16th-century Japan, a village hires seven samurai to defend against bandits threatening their harvest.

Why should I watch Seven Samurai?
A masterpiece of world cinema, Kurosawa’s epic combines action, character depth, and storytelling prowess that has influenced countless films since (for instance, Pixar’s A Bug’s Life!).

Riceboy Sleeps (2022, SBS on Demand)

Riceboy Sleeps. Images: Sphere Films International
Riceboy Sleeps. Images: Sphere Films International/Icon. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 2022
  • Director: Anthony Shim
  • Stars: Choi Seung-yoon, Ethan Hwang, Dohyun Noel Hwang
  • Country: Canada
  • Rating: M
  • Genre: Drama
  • Runtime: 117m

A Korean single mother raises her son in 1990s Canada, navigating cultural identity and personal struggles. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Riceboy Sleeps?
This heartfelt film offers a nuanced portrayal of the immigrant experience, enriched by authentic performances and emotional depth.

Some Like It Hot (1959, Prime Video)

Some Like It Hot. Image: Universal Artists. 5 Best Films.
Some Like it Hot. Image: Universal Artists. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 1959
  • Director: Billy Wilder
  • Stars: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon
  • Country: USA
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Comedy/Romance
  • Runtime: 121m

Two musicians disguise themselves as women to escape mobsters, leading to comedic and romantic entanglements.

Why should I watch Some Like It Hot?
A timeless comedy classic, this film delivers laughs, charm, and iconic performances that have stood the test of time.

Snowpiercer (2013, Netflix)

Snowpiercer. Image: Roadshow Films.
Snowpiercer. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 2013
  • Director: Bong Joon-ho
  • Stars: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton
  • Country: South Korea
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Sci-Fi/Action
  • Runtime: 126m

In a frozen post-apocalyptic world, the remnants of humanity survive aboard a perpetually moving train, where class divisions spark rebellion.

Why should I watch Snowpiercer?
Bong Joon-ho’s thrilling sci-fi offers a gripping narrative with social commentary, featuring standout performances (Chris Evans!) and inventive visuals. Watch this, and then jump into Mickey 17 for an existential sci-fi double feature.

Gettin’ Square (2003, Binge)

Gettin' Square. Image: Transmission Films.
Gettin’ Square. Image: Transmission Films. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 2003
  • Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
  • Stars: Sam Worthington, David Wenham, Timothy Spall
  • Country: Australia/UK
  • Rating: MA15+
  • Genre: Crime/Comedy
  • Runtime: 100m

An ex-con attempts to go straight, but his past and a corrupt system make it challenging. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Gettin’ Square?
A sharp Aussie crime comedy with memorable characters and witty dialogue, it’s a hidden gem worth discovering. Make sure you watch it before you see the sequel, Spit.

Fréwaka (2024, AMC+, Shudder)

Fréwaka. Image: Wildcard Distribution.
Fréwaka. Image: Wildcard Distribution. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 2024
  • Director: Aislinn Clarke
  • Stars: Clare Monnelly, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya
  • Country: Ireland
  • Rating: TBA
  • Genre: Horror/Psychological Drama
  • Runtime: 103m

Nursing student Shoo takes a placement in a remote Irish village to care for Peig, a reclusive elderly woman haunted by her past experiences in a Catholic asylum. As Shoo settles into her new role, she finds her own traumatic history resurfacing, blurring the lines between reality and delusion.

Why should I watch Fréwaka?
Billed as the first-ever Irish-language horror film, Fréwaka delves deep into themes of trauma, memory, and the supernatural. Aislinn Clarke crafts a haunting narrative that intertwines personal and collective histories, offering a chilling exploration of the human psyche.

Love & Friendship (2016, SBS On Demand)

Love &Amp; Friendship. Image: Protagonist Pictures.
Love & Friendship. Image: Protagonist Pictures. Great films to stream now.
  • Year: 2016
  • Director: Whit Stillman
  • Stars: Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Tom Bennett
  • Country: Ireland/France/Netherlands
  • Rating: PG
  • Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance
  • Runtime: 94m

Set in the 18th century, the recently widowed Lady Susan Vernon seeks refuge at her in-laws’ estate while scheming to secure advantageous marriages for herself and her daughter. Her manipulative tactics and charm stir up a whirlwind of gossip and romantic entanglements.

Why should I watch Love & Friendship?
Whit Stillman’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novella Lady Susan is a delightful blend of wit and satire. Kate Beckinsale delivers a standout performance as the cunning Lady Susan, making this period piece both entertaining and refreshingly modern.

Discover film & TV reviews on ScreenHub …

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

The Cheap Seats. Image: Network Ten.
Reviews

The Cheap Seats review: Australia's consistently funniest TV show

In a nation awash with comedy clip shows, The Cheap Seats stands a noticeable distance above the rest.

Anthony Morris
Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2. Image: Prime Video.
News

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 heads to the Alps – and even deeper into the psyche

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 dives into the Alps for more mind-bending drama.

Silvi Vann-Wall
The Four Seasons. Image: Netflix. 5 best new shows.

5 best new shows to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new shows to stream from 28 April to 4 May 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff,…

Paul Dalgarno
Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+. Films streaming May.
Features

Best new films streaming May 2025

Discover the best new films streaming May 2025 with this guide.

Paul Dalgarno
The Last of Us: Season 2, Abby on the hilltop
Features

The Last of Us: Season 2, Episode 2 recap – This is going to hurt

The Last of Us: Season 2 has raised the stakes considerably.

Steph Panecasio
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login