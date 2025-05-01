10 great films just added to streaming this week (that you can watch now)

Autumn is here, which means it’s a great time to stay in and stream. From international indie gems to iconic classics, the past week has brought a bounty of cinematic treasures to Australian streaming platforms.

Whether you’re in the mood for a modern romantic drama, a samurai epic, or a black-and-white comedy with a killer sax solo, there’s something here to suit your couch-bound cravings.

Here are ten standout films recently added to Netflix, SBS On Demand, Binge, Shudder, and more – all ready to stream right now.

Past Lives (2023, Netflix)

Past Lives. Image: A24. Great films just added to streaming.

Year : 2023

: 2023 Director : Celine Song

: Celine Song Stars : Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro

: Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, John Magaro Country : USA/South Korea

: USA/South Korea Rating : M

: M Genre : Drama/Romance

: Drama/Romance Runtime: 106m

Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are separated after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they reunite in New York and confront notions of love and destiny. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Past Lives?

Celine Song’s debut feature is a poignant exploration of love, fate, and the choices that shape our lives. With delicate performances and a heartfelt narrative, it’s a film that resonates deeply.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951, Cultpix)

The Day The Earth Stood Still. Image: 20th Century Fox . Great films just added to streaming.

Year : 1951

: 1951 Director : Robert Wise

: Robert Wise Stars : Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe

: Michael Rennie, Patricia Neal, Hugh Marlowe Country : USA

: USA Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Sci-Fi/Drama

: Sci-Fi/Drama Runtime: 92m

An alien visitor and his formidable robot land on Earth during the Cold War, delivering an ultimatum to humanity: live peacefully or face destruction.

Why should I watch The Day the Earth Stood Still?

This classic sci-fi film remains a powerful allegory for peace and humanity’s place in the universe. Its message is as relevant today as it was over 70 years ago.

A King in New York (1957, Plex)

A King In New York. Image: Roy Export SAS

Year : 1957

: 1957 Director : Charlie Chaplin

: Charlie Chaplin Stars : Charlie Chaplin, Maxine Audley, Jerry Desmonde

: Charlie Chaplin, Maxine Audley, Jerry Desmonde Country : UK

: UK Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Comedy/Drama

: Comedy/Drama Runtime: 105m

Exiled monarch King Shahdov arrives in New York, only to become embroiled in the American culture of the 1950s, including television and the Red Scare.

Why should I watch A King in New York?

Chaplin’s satirical take on American society is both humorous and biting, showcasing his genius in one of his final film roles.

Seven Samurai (1954, Apple TV)

Seven Samurai. Image: Madman Entertainment. Great films to stream now.

Year : 1954

: 1954 Director : Akira Kurosawa

: Akira Kurosawa Stars : Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima

: Toshirō Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Keiko Tsushima Country : Japan

: Japan Rating : M

: M Genre : Action/Drama

: Action/Drama Runtime: 207m

In 16th-century Japan, a village hires seven samurai to defend against bandits threatening their harvest.

Why should I watch Seven Samurai?

A masterpiece of world cinema, Kurosawa’s epic combines action, character depth, and storytelling prowess that has influenced countless films since (for instance, Pixar’s A Bug’s Life!).

Riceboy Sleeps (2022, SBS on Demand)

Riceboy Sleeps. Images: Sphere Films International/Icon. Great films to stream now.

Year : 2022

: 2022 Director : Anthony Shim

: Anthony Shim Stars : Choi Seung-yoon, Ethan Hwang, Dohyun Noel Hwang

: Choi Seung-yoon, Ethan Hwang, Dohyun Noel Hwang Country : Canada

: Canada Rating : M

: M Genre : Drama

: Drama Runtime: 117m

A Korean single mother raises her son in 1990s Canada, navigating cultural identity and personal struggles. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Riceboy Sleeps?

This heartfelt film offers a nuanced portrayal of the immigrant experience, enriched by authentic performances and emotional depth.

Some Like It Hot (1959, Prime Video)

Some Like it Hot. Image: Universal Artists. Great films to stream now.

Year : 1959

: 1959 Director : Billy Wilder

: Billy Wilder Stars : Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon

: Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon Country : USA

: USA Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Comedy/Romance

: Comedy/Romance Runtime: 121m

Two musicians disguise themselves as women to escape mobsters, leading to comedic and romantic entanglements.

Why should I watch Some Like It Hot?

A timeless comedy classic, this film delivers laughs, charm, and iconic performances that have stood the test of time.

Snowpiercer (2013, Netflix)

Snowpiercer. Image: Roadshow Films. Great films to stream now.

Year : 2013

: 2013 Director : Bong Joon-ho

: Bong Joon-ho Stars : Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton

: Chris Evans, Song Kang-ho, Tilda Swinton Country : South Korea

: South Korea Rating : MA15+

: MA15+ Genre : Sci-Fi/Action

: Sci-Fi/Action Runtime: 126m

In a frozen post-apocalyptic world, the remnants of humanity survive aboard a perpetually moving train, where class divisions spark rebellion.

Why should I watch Snowpiercer?

Bong Joon-ho’s thrilling sci-fi offers a gripping narrative with social commentary, featuring standout performances (Chris Evans!) and inventive visuals. Watch this, and then jump into Mickey 17 for an existential sci-fi double feature.

Gettin’ Square (2003, Binge)

Gettin’ Square. Image: Transmission Films. Great films to stream now.

Year : 2003

: 2003 Director : Jonathan Teplitzky

: Jonathan Teplitzky Stars : Sam Worthington, David Wenham, Timothy Spall

: Sam Worthington, David Wenham, Timothy Spall Country : Australia/UK

: Australia/UK Rating : MA15+

: MA15+ Genre : Crime/Comedy

: Crime/Comedy Runtime: 100m

An ex-con attempts to go straight, but his past and a corrupt system make it challenging. Watch the trailer.

Why should I watch Gettin’ Square?

A sharp Aussie crime comedy with memorable characters and witty dialogue, it’s a hidden gem worth discovering. Make sure you watch it before you see the sequel, Spit.

Fréwaka (2024, AMC+, Shudder)

Fréwaka. Image: Wildcard Distribution. Great films to stream now.

Year : 2024

: 2024 Director : Aislinn Clarke

: Aislinn Clarke Stars : Clare Monnelly, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya

: Clare Monnelly, Bríd Ní Neachtain, Aleksandra Bystrzhitskaya Country : Ireland

: Ireland Rating : TBA

: TBA Genre : Horror/Psychological Drama

: Horror/Psychological Drama Runtime: 103m

Nursing student Shoo takes a placement in a remote Irish village to care for Peig, a reclusive elderly woman haunted by her past experiences in a Catholic asylum. As Shoo settles into her new role, she finds her own traumatic history resurfacing, blurring the lines between reality and delusion.

Why should I watch Fréwaka?

Billed as the first-ever Irish-language horror film, Fréwaka delves deep into themes of trauma, memory, and the supernatural. Aislinn Clarke crafts a haunting narrative that intertwines personal and collective histories, offering a chilling exploration of the human psyche.

Love & Friendship (2016, SBS On Demand)

Love & Friendship. Image: Protagonist Pictures. Great films to stream now.

Year : 2016

: 2016 Director : Whit Stillman

: Whit Stillman Stars : Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Tom Bennett

: Kate Beckinsale, Chloë Sevigny, Xavier Samuel, Tom Bennett Country : Ireland/France/Netherlands

: Ireland/France/Netherlands Rating : PG

: PG Genre : Comedy/Drama/Romance

: Comedy/Drama/Romance Runtime: 94m

Set in the 18th century, the recently widowed Lady Susan Vernon seeks refuge at her in-laws’ estate while scheming to secure advantageous marriages for herself and her daughter. Her manipulative tactics and charm stir up a whirlwind of gossip and romantic entanglements.

Why should I watch Love & Friendship?

Whit Stillman’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s novella Lady Susan is a delightful blend of wit and satire. Kate Beckinsale delivers a standout performance as the cunning Lady Susan, making this period piece both entertaining and refreshingly modern.