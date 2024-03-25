Netflix: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 9 (25 March)

Animated series for children featuring ‘cute cats, quirky crafts and colourful magic! Join kitty enthusiast Gabby and her sidekick Pandy Paws as they team up for a series of animated adventures’. Starring Laila Lockhart Kraner, Tucker Chandler and Juliet Donenfeld.

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns (26 March)

The comedian, actor and writer Dave Attell performs what’s being billed as a ‘no-holds-barred’ routine.

Testament: The Story of Moses (27 March)

This three-part series traces the life of Moses, from humble beginnings to murderer and outcast to famed prophet. Starring Yassine Barfoud and Sami Fekkak.

The Believers (27 March)

Series. Three young entrepreneurs are fighting to pay off the debt from a failed start-up company when they come across an opportunity to profit from people’s religious beliefs. Starring Teeradon Supapunpinyo, Pachara Chirathivat and Achiraya Nitibhon.

The Beautiful Game (29 March)

Film. A team of English football players heads to Rome for the annual Homeless World Cup in this feel-good drama. Starring Bill Nighy, Susan Wokoma and Micheal Ward.

Is It Cake? – Season 3 (29 March)

The return of the series in which cake artists create replicas of everyday objects in a baking contest.

Vikings – Seasons 1-6 (30 March)

Series. This gritty drama following the exploits of Viking hero Ragnar Lothbrok as he extends the Norse reach by challenging an unfit leader who lacks vision. Starring Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick and Clive Standen.

Added last week

Physical 11 – Season 2 (19 March)

Returning with 100 new contestants to claim the honour of the ultimate physique, this fiery global competition takes the challenges to new heights.

3 Body Problem (21 March)

3 Body Problem. Image: Netflix.

Across continents and decades, five brilliant friends make earth-shattering discoveries as the laws of science unravel and an existential threat emerges. Starring Jovan Adepo, John Bradley and Eiza González.

Read: A star-studded cast, $160 million budget and Game of Thrones’ creators … everything we know about the new, eight part sci-fi series, 3 Body Problem.

Shirley (22 March)

Film. Shirley Chisholm makes a trailblazing run for the 1972 Democratic presidential nomination after becoming the first Black woman elected to Congress. Academy Award winner Regina King stars as the political icon in this rousing drama. Starring Regina King, Lance Reddick and Terrence Howard.