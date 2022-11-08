News

Krystal Klairvoyant TikTok series drops this November

A psychic influencer causes havoc when her spells begin to come true, sending her customer base into a frenzy in Krystal Klairvoyant.
9 Nov 2022
Silvi Vann-Wall

Krystal Klairvoyant in her element. Image: Example Content/Screen Australia

A new Australian TikTok series called Krystal Klairvoyant is coming to screens later this month, to be watched exclusively in a vertical format.

Krystal Klairvoyant is about an online tarot card reader who discovers she is a witch when she starts accidentally casting spells on her customers.  

The cast is led by Nancy Denis as Krystal, an agoraphobic online tarot card reader with a shopping addiction, alongside Leah Purcell, Jordan Cowdan, Tommy Misa, Alex Kis, and Joshua McElroy.  

Watch the trailer below:

@krystalklairvoyant Halloween never ends #tarotreader #psychic #witchtok #witchesoftiktok #trailer #fyp #aussiewitch #halloween ♬ original sound – Krystal Klairvoyant

Funded by Screen Australia and produced by Example Content, the series is created and directed by Jade of Death‘s Erin Good. Good, who is based in Sydney, told us in April that it was good she could at last ‘own and exploit my own IP.’

Read: Want to be a director? Erin Good says ‘get a side hustle’

Krystal Klairvoyant uses the addictive medium and cultural impact of TikTok to tell its story, which covers themes like agoraphobia, trauma, mental health, addiction, and abortion. 

Krystal Klairvoyant drops on 18 November, after which new episodes will be released every weekday at 5pm AEDT on TikTok and Instagram.  

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

