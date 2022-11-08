Krystal Klairvoyant TikTok series drops this November

A new Australian TikTok series called Krystal Klairvoyant is coming to screens later this month, to be watched exclusively in a vertical format.

Krystal Klairvoyant is about an online tarot card reader who discovers she is a witch when she starts accidentally casting spells on her customers.

The cast is led by Nancy Denis as Krystal, an agoraphobic online tarot card reader with a shopping addiction, alongside Leah Purcell, Jordan Cowdan, Tommy Misa, Alex Kis, and Joshua McElroy.

Watch the trailer below:

Funded by Screen Australia and produced by Example Content, the series is created and directed by Jade of Death‘s Erin Good. Good, who is based in Sydney, told us in April that it was good she could at last ‘own and exploit my own IP.’

Krystal Klairvoyant uses the addictive medium and cultural impact of TikTok to tell its story, which covers themes like agoraphobia, trauma, mental health, addiction, and abortion.

Krystal Klairvoyant drops on 18 November, after which new episodes will be released every weekday at 5pm AEDT on TikTok and Instagram.