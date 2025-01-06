Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Stan, ABC iview, Prime Video, BritBox, SBS and more

Shows to stream this week

Netflix: shows to stream this week

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy (7 Jan)

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy. Image: Netflix. Shows to stream this week.

Special. In his 27th year in comedy, Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias reminisces on the perils of life: from dating, to home break-ins, to turbulent plane rides, Gabriel is just here to save the world from eternal seriousness. Watch the trailer.

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action (7 Jan)

Documentary. This jaw-dropping documentary goes behind the scenes of America’s most controversial talk show to expose its biggest scandals, both on- and off-camera.

WWE Raw: 2025 (7 Jan)

WWE’s groundbreaking, Superstar-studded in-ring series delivers live action, drama and unmatched athleticism every Monday night.

WWE Smackdown: 2025 (11 Jan)

WWE’s top Superstars settle scores and spark rivalries in weekly in-ring competition featuring action-packed matches from the blue brand.

BritBox: shows to stream this week

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024. Image: Sally Mais Robert Viglasky/BBC Studios/ Neal Street Product/ BritBox. Shows to stream this week.

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu. Watch the trailer.

Stan: shows to stream this week

The Neon Demon (7 Jan)

Film (2016). Los Angeles newbie and aspiring model Jessie stokes jealousy and rivalry within the fashion industry. Starring Elle Fanning, Christina Hendricks and Keanu Reeves.

Lie With Me – Season 1 (9 Jan)

Series. A British couple seeks a fresh start in Australia after infidelity, but the young nanny they hire spells trouble. Starring Charlie Brooks and Phoebe Roberts. Watch the trailer.

Protection (10 Jan)

Protection. Image: Stan. Shows to stream this week.

Series. Following a witness protection officer at the centre of a breach, Protection shows how even the smallest leak of information could jeopardise witness safety. Following an extramarital romance, the series fights to unearth the real cause of corruption within the witness protection unit.

Studio 54: The Documentary (12 Jan)

Documentary. The story of the infamous 1970s nightclub in New York.

ABC iview: shows to stream this week

Dr Karl’s How Things Work (7 Jan)

Series. Follow Dr Karl as he travels across Australia, stepping behind factory doors to see how some of Australia’s best loved products are made. He’ll uncover their inner workings… and meet the people who keep them going.

Eat the Invaders (7 Jan)

Series. Over six episodes, host Tony Armstrong – with the help of scientists, land carers, Kirsha Kaechele and Mona Head Chef Vince Trim – will attempt to turn our unwanted ecological trash into desirable culinary gold, in a provocative attempt to Eat the Invaders.

Back Roads – Season 11 (9 Jan)

Back Roads. Image: ABC iview. Shows to stream this week.

Series. Take a road less travelled to the small towns and communities that make Australia special. Join Heather Ewart and guest presenters as they discover remarkable stories and inspiring people you’ll never forget.

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand (12 Jan)

Miriam Margolyes in New Zealand. Image: ABC iview. Shows to stream this week.

Series. Determined to overcome her ignorance and prepare for a new film role in New Zealand, Miriam embarks on a road trip across the North and South islands to find out what it means to be a Kiwi today and to understand how different it is from being an Aussie. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: shows to stream this week

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (6 Jan)

Series. In episode one, Sporting hero Freddie Flintoff returns to Preston with plans to take his team of unlikely lads on a cricket tour to India. But weeks before departure, a life-changing accident threatens to put a halt to their dreams.

One year later, Freddie emerges back to the safety net of his team to announce the trip is back on but once in India the team must learn to live with each other and fend for themselves as they prepare to compete in one of the most revered cricketing nations in the world.

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2 (6 Jan)

Everyone Else Burns – Season 2. Image: SBS On Demand. shows to stream this week.

Series. Relationships are at the forefront in this British comedy series as Rachel’s (Amy James-Kelly) drive for independence is threatened by arranged marriage and cracks widen between David (Simon Bird) and Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) after he meets an imposing new member, MAUDE.

Meanwhile, Aaron will launch a revolutionary bid to drag The Order into the present day (with, and in spite of, his Dad’s help).

Beyond Signs (7 Jan)

Series. After 11-year-old Lily disappears at her mother’s birthday party, a little boy, Diego, has strange visions linked to the tragedy. When these come to the attention of the police captain and his psychologist wife Sarah, they investigate the special bond, only to find links between Diego and obscure elements of Sarah’s own past.

Pagan Peak – Season 3 (8 Jan)

Pagan Peak – Season 3. Image: SBS On Demand. Shows to stream this week.

Series. Two investigators, Ellie Stocker and Gedeon Winter, have become bitter enemies. Gedeon’s rehabilitation in the service and his resulting promotion have made it difficult for Ellie to hold her colleague accountable for stealing evidence in a murder case.

That is, until a series of brutal murders rattles the German-Austrian borderlands. The convening of a cross-border Soko offers Ellie the chance to obtain the critical evidence against Gedeon. Meanwhile, Gedeon is driven solely by the search for a ghost from his past and follows the trail of a series of paintings of sleeping boys.

Marcus In The Med: Mallorca (8 Jan)

Series. Marcus Wareing is exploring the culinary delights of a true Mediterranean gem – Mallorca. It’s a food lovers paradise with incredible produce, markets, restaurants and bars. Marcus will be discovering the local hotspots and exploring lesser-known eateries as he makes his way around the island.

He’ll be visiting local chefs, delis, bakeries and cafés as he searches out traditional dishes and authentic Mallorcan ingredients.

The Darkness (9 Jan)

Series. At age 66, Hulda Hermannsdóttir has worked in the police force for decades. Whip-smart, she knows she’s the best cop, but at work she is surrounded by men. Men whose skills simply don’t match up to her own, even if their attitudes suggest otherwise.

As she unwillingly approaches retirement, a year after the unexpected death of her daughter Dimma, Hulda is faced with a case of a missing woman that consumes her entirely. Based on the Ragnar Jónasson novel of the same name.

Starring Lena Olin and Douglas Henshall. Watch the SBS On Demand trailer.

Billy And Dom Eat The World (11 Jan)

Series. Ever since they first met on the set of The Lord of the Rings film series back in 1999, actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan have developed a close friendship that’s transcended Middle Earth to the real world. This series follows them to eight different locations around the world, each with their own unique culinary culture, exploring the flavours on offer and seeking out local dishes.

They’ll explore the way these foods are cultivated, cooked and served in each country for a deeper understanding of how and why each place they visit developed its unique cuisine.

Paramount+: shows to stream this week

Geordie Shore – Season 25 (8 Jan)

Geordie Shore – Season 25. Image: Paramount+. Shows to stream this week.

Series. The cast are off to Thailand for an epic stag do to remember … At the end of the last series Kyle proposed to Vicky, who thankfully said yes! Buzzing to be his best mates ‘Geordie best man’, James has organised a stag do in Thailand for the whole family to celebrate but … things soon get complicated. Watch the trailer.

Rubble & Crew – Season 2 (11 Jan)

Series. Rubble & Crew is back for all new episodes. Settle in for some more pawsome adventures as Rubble and his crew of pups use awesome construction vehicles to build and repair things in the town of Builder Cove.

Prime Video: shows to stream this week

On Call – Season 1 (9 Jan)

On Call. Image: Prime Video. Shows to stream this week.

Series. A visceral police drama that follows a rookie and veteran officer duo as they go on patrol in Long Beach, California. Shot with a mixture of hand-held cameras, bodycam and dash-cam footage to create a cinema verité effect, the innovative series explores the morality of protecting and serving a community. Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente, Lori Loughlin, Rich Ting and Eriq La Salle.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (10 Jan)

Film (2024). When their late police captain gets linked to drug cartels, wisecracking Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett embark on a dangerous mission to clear his name. Bad Boys: Ride or Die stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and Vanessa Hudgens.

Binge: shows to stream this week

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23 (6 Jan)

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Season 1 (7 Jan)

In this vibrant new series, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice switch sequins for Sicily, the island where Giovanni was born. Across three episodes they tour the island, ending up in Palermo. A tale of fun, sun and friendship.

The Pitt – Season 1 (10 Jan)

The Pitt. Image: Binge. Shows to stream this week.

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline. Watch the trailer.

Taskmasterclass (11 Jan)

A spinoff of the UK panel game show Taskmaster. This behind-the-scenes series is a compilation of moments from seasons 1 to 17, featuring insights and comedic commentary from host Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

Disney+: shows to stream this week

Broken Karaoke – Season 2 (8 Jan)

Series. In this series of shorts, characters from the animated Disney Channel sing song parodies.

Ishura – Season 2 (9 Jan)

Ishura – Season 2. Image: Disney+. Shows to stream this week.

Series. The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the very name and existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, the fight to crown the ultimate Hero begins.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (10 Jan)

Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Image: Disney+. Shows to stream this week.

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels. Watch the trailer.

