Best new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Stan, Disney, BritBox, AMC and more

Single’s Inferno – Season 4 (14 Jan)

Series. A new batch of singles enter Inferno for a chance at love. With romance, competition and heartbreak on the line, who will succeed in finding the one? Starring Hong Jin-kyung, Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hanhae and Kim Jin-young.

XO, Kitty – Season 2 (16 Jan)

XO, Kitty – Season 2. Image: Netflix. Stream this week.

Series. Kitty returns to Seoul ready for a fresh start, but her plan for a drama-free semester fizzles fast amid new faces, messy crushes and family secrets. Starring Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald and Regan Aliyah. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: stream this week

Call the Midwife – Season 14

Call the Midwife. Image: BritBox. Stream this week.

Series. Call the Midwife, based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth, tells colourful stories of midwifery and families in London’s East End.

We follow the nurses, midwives and nuns from Nonnatus House, who visit the expectant mothers of Poplar, providing the poorest women with the best possible care. Series 14 is set in the 1970s – and the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. Watch the trailer.

Stan: stream this week

The Girl in the Fog (13 Jan)

Film (2017). Italian film in which a teenager’s disappearance in an isolated town is investigated by Special agent Vogel. Starring Toni Servillo, Alessio Boni and Lorenzo Richelmy.

Swiss Army Man (14 Jan)

Film (2016). A man stranded on a deserted island makes friends with a corpse and the pair set off on a journey to get back home. Starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe.

In Our Blood – Season 1 (16 Jan)

‘In Our Blood’. Image: Unit Still Photography 2022, Hoodlum Productions for ABC. Stream this week on Stan.

Series. A new disease forces different communities to work together and trust each other – which is easier said than done. Starring Tim Draxl, Matt Day and Jada Alberts.

ABC iview: stream this week

Escaping Utopia – Season 1 (13 Jan)

Escaping Utopia. Image: ABC iview. Stream this week.

Series. Half a century ago, a group of people from all over the world followed an Australian religious preacher to a remote part of NZ. Today 650 people live shut away from the rest of society in the community known as Gloriavale. Watch the trailer.

Kangaroo Beach – Season 3 (13 Jan)

Kids series. Get ready for more sun-soaked fun in Season 3 of Kangaroo Beach. Pounce, Gemma, Neville, and Frizzy are back for another high-energy summer, training as junior lifeguard cadets.

SBS On Demand: stream this week

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero (13 Jan)

Island Echoes With Nornie Bero. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

Series. Join acclaimed Torres Strait Islander chef and cultural ambassador Nornie Bero on a vibrant journey through the breathtaking landscapes and rich traditions of her homeland in her brand-new series. Nornie explores the unique stories, flavours and histories of the Torres Strait Islands, showcasing the diverse cultures that thrive in this remote paradise.

Known for her passion for Indigenous cuisine and storytelling, Nornie invites viewers into her world as she cooks traditional dishes using locally sourced ingredients, while also sharing the customs of her Ancestors. From fishing with local communities to participating in traditional ceremonies, Nornie connects the past with the present, highlighting the resilience and creativity of the Torres Strait people.

Watch the trailer.

Leguizamo Does America (14 Jan)

Series. John Leguizamo (Romeo + Juliet) takes a road trip across the country to bring viewers inside America’s thriving Latino communities – all with his characteristic edge, energy and wit. From San Juan to East LA with some surprising stops in between, Leguizamo will celebrate the history, culture, food and other contributions of Latinx people shaping America.

Guilt – Season 3 (16 Jan)

Series. The show follows polar opposite brothers: unscrupulous lawyer Max McCall and his softer-hearted brother Jake as they get (mostly) into and out of trouble. This third and final season sees brothers Jake and Max find themselves back in Scotland, where the welcome isn’t as warm as they hoped for. As they face life-defining crises, the series comes to a wild and thrilling conclusion.

Starring Mark Bonnar and Jamie Sives.

Homicide: Life On The Street – Seasons 1-7 & film (16 Jan)

Homicide: Life on the Street. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

Series. Built on an ensemble cast, including major guest stars including Robin Williams, Jake Gyllenhaal, Steve Buscemi and Juliann Margulies, with a career-defining performance by Andre Baugher as Detective Frank Pembleton, this fast-paced police drama portrays the gritty detective work of a homicide inspired by real murder cases in 1990s Baltimore.

Homicide: Life On The Street (Seasons 1-3) will be available from 16 January, followed by season 4 on 23 January and season 5 on 30 January. Seasons 6 and 7, and the movie, will be available in February.

Like Water For Chocolate (16 Jan)

Like Water for Chocolate. Image: SBS On Demand. Stream this week.

Series. Tita de la Garza and Pedro Múzquiz are two souls deeply in love, yet unable to be together due to entrenched family customs. Our star-crossed couple navigate a world of magical realism and rich flavours as Tita struggles between the destiny imposed on her by her family and her fight for love. The kitchen soon becomes her refuge.

For Tita, her magical connection to cooking becomes an active resistance against oppression, allowing her to channel her deepest desires and passions into her recipes, and transforming those who taste them.

Hudson & Rex – Season 6 (18 Jan)

Series. Charlie Hudson, a detective of St John’s Police Department, teams up with Rex, a trained German Shepard who has excellent hearing, and solves crimes in his jurisdiction. Season Six, Episode One: Ghost Ship When a local whale watching boat mysteriously returns to harbour without its passengers, Charlie and Rex must race against time to find the missing tourists.

Paramount+: stream this week

Rock Island Mysteries – Season 3 (13 Jan)

Series. Produced by Fremantle Australia and Nickelodeon International and filmed on Queensland’s Gold Coast, Rock Island Mysteries S3 continues to follow the adventures of Taylor (Alexa Curtis) and her friends as they explore the secrets of the beautiful and mysterious Rock Island.

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta – Season 13 (14 Jan)

Series. Some of the unforgettable storylines not to be missed this season includes Saucy Santana exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative.

While Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after.

Freediver (16 Jan)

Freediver. Image: Paramount+. Stream this week.

Film (2024). This documentary follows Molchanov, the world’s greatest living freediver and son of freediving pioneer Natalia Molchanova. His near-suicidal quest to set five world records in under four months brings him to the farthest reaches of the globe and to the very edges of human performance.

In the process, he’s forced to reevaluate the very skills on which he has built his entire life.

Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: stream this week

Unstoppable

Unstoppable. Image: Prime Video. Stream this week.

Film (2025). The inspiring true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome) who was born with one leg but whose indomitable spirit and unbreakable resolve empowered him to defy the odds and pursue his dreams.

With the unwavering love and support of his devoted mother Judy (Jennifer Lopez) and the encouragement of his coaches, Anthony fights through adversity to earn a spot on the Arizona State Wrestling team.

Starring Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña and Anthony Robles, with Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: stream this week

My 600lb Life – Season 10 (14 Jan)

In this long-running anthology series, morbidly obese patients strive to lose weight through diet and gastric bypass surgery with the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan. This season is about the journey of Syreetah, a young woman struggling to trust the kindness of strangers, who must let her guard down to accept the surgeon’s help.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (16 Jan)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night. Image: screenshot/ Peacock. Stream this week.

Series. A premium, four-part docuseries from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and filmmaker Morgan Neville to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch show that has nurtured some of the biggest stars in American comedy. The series features more than 60 contributors and SNL alumni, diving into various aspects of the show. A must-watch for fans. Watch the trailer.

AMC+: stream this week

Tia Mowry: My Next Act – AMC+ (13 Jan)

Tia Mowry: My Next Act. Image: AMC+. Stream this week.

Reality series. Tired of people distorting the narrative of her relationships and life, Tia Mowry is removing the filter like never before, while embarking on a fearless and fierce journey of self-discovery post-divorce. Tia was always part of a duo, first as a twin sister, then as a wife … now she’s on her own for the first time in her life.

Deb’s House – AMC+ (15 Jan)

Reality series. Famed music mogul Deb Antney, who pioneered the careers of several high-profile artists such as Gucci Mane, French Montana and Nicki Minaj, as she embarks on a nationwide hunt for rap’s next female superstar MC. Armed with 25 years of industry wisdom and the help of her colleagues, Antney identifies eight up-and-coming artists to move into Deb’s House and compete to become her next rap protégé.

Disney+: stream this week

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2 (15 Jan)

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2. Image: Disney+. Stream this week.

Series. Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this series takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world – where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Now, thanks to new filming technology, we are able to follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in this hidden world.

Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: stream this week

Severance – Season 2 (17 Jan)

Severance – Season 2. Image: Apple TV+.

Series. Directed and executive produced by Ben Stiller and created, written and executive produced by Dan Erickson, returns for its second season.

Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives.

This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the centre of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In Season 2, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

Watch the trailer.