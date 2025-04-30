5 best new shows to stream this week

5 best new shows

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 – Stan (28 April)

Sullivan's Crossing Season 3. Image: Stan.

Series. Who doesn’t love a feel-good Canadian romcom drama series? Probably loads of people, but if that’s your thing, this show based on the series of novels by US author Robyn Carr will surely hit the spot.

We’re back with neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan who continues to come to terms with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city. The theme for Season 3 is ‘second chances’, and given Season 2 ended with Sully trapped inside a burning cafe we’re hoping that goes for all the returning characters.

Starring Morgan Kohan, Scott Patterson and Chad Michael Murray. Watch the trailer.

The Four Seasons – Netflix (1 May)

Four Seasons. Image: Netflix.

We’re looking forward to this American comedy miniseries in much the same way its three holidaying couples are looking forward to their regular upcoming weekend away together.

But – ho! – something is different this time round. The cracks are beginning to appear in one relationship, leading the others couples to try and help. But when it seems that the problems are too far gone, these six friends must navigate this holiday ritual amid tumultuous changes.

Starring Tina Fey, Steve Carell and Kerri Kenney-Silver. Watch the trailer.

The List Season 1 – Paramount+ (1 May)

The List. Image: Ten/ Paramount+.

Series. Jack and Falcon from The Inspired Unemployed are diving headfirst into their wildest bucket list challenges in The List …

Their mission? To complete spectacular adventures in the most beautiful and exotic countries in the world. Unfortunately, their dream bucket list of things they want to do is replaced by a nightmare list of things they have to do. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of The List:

For two seasons on 10 and Paramount+, The Inspired Unemployed (Impractical) Jokers brought good old-fashioned pranks back to our screens. And now we have their new show, The List.

Turns out there actually is a limit to how many times you can wiggle your arse in a fake yoga class or insult tradies while manning the front counter at Bunnings, as for a change this year sees the core of the team – Matt ‘Falcon’ Ford and Jack Steele – heading overseas to try their hand at a travel show.

Well, not exactly. They may have always dreamed of a series where they travel the globe ticking off items on their bucket list, but The Inspired Unemployed: The List has them taking on a very different kind of journey. They’re still seeing the world (across the six episodes they visit Germany, Japan, India, Finland, South Africa and Malaysia), but their dream job has turned into something of a nightmare. Read more …

Father Brown Season 12 – BritBox (1 May)

Father Brown Season 12. Image: BritBox.

Series. Let’s be honest: it’s probably a bit late in the day if you’re only tuning into this one in Season 12, but better late than never and Father Brown is a fairly forgiving chap.

As per always, the quaint Cotswolds are abuzz with dastardly intrigue. Father Brown’s new ally is a playwright priest who has written the perfect murder. But is art imitating death?

Get your lemonade and cucumber sangers out, kick back and enjoy …

Starring Mark Williams, Claudie Blakley, John Burton, Tom Chambers and Ruby May Martinwood. Watch the trailer.

The Serial Killer’s Wife Season 1 – Paramount+ (2 May)

The Serial Killer's Wife Season 1. Image: Paramount+.

Series. Behind every successful serial killer, or at least this particular one, there’s a strong woman with a nasty shock in the offing.

In this British drama, Beth Fairchild’s seemingly perfect life gets flipped turned upside down when her husband, Tom, is arrested for the murder of his office assistant, Katie.

Whispers of scandal spread, and Beth’s world unravels further when she discovers Tom’s dark secrets, including his infidelity and hidden stash of sexually aggressive material. Desperate to clear his name, Beth’s investigation leads her to shocking revelations about those closest to her, culminating in a deadly confrontation.

This four-part series is based on Alice Hunter’s Bestselling novel and promises plenty of twists and turns.

Starring Annabel Scholey, Jack Farthing and Luke Treadaway. Watch the trailer.