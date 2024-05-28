Binge: new shows streaming June 2024

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Our June streaming guide is here to help.

3 June

Ren Faire

Series. For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as King George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in the quest for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.

4 June

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9

According to the synopsis, season 9 includes ‘eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue.’ There are also mentions of delayed provisions and a medical emergency. The official trailer for the season hinted at even more boatmances — and a love triangle.

6 June

Am I Ok?

Film. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Uproar

New Zealand film. A 17 year-old student is forced to get off the fence he has actively sat on all his life to stand up for himself, his whanau (family) and his future in this heartwarming story of identity.

8 June

Fantasmas

Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

This documentary series focuses on the lives and careers of the Carter brothers, charting their meteoric rise to fame in the Backstreet Boys, through to their their tumultuous recent years including mental health struggles, addiction and, in Nick’s case, accusations of sexual assault.

10 June

Dumb Money

Film. David vs. Goliath tale about everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (the video game store) into the world’s hottest company.

12 June

Raise on Dance Moms: The Reunion

The iconic cast of Dance Moms is back with the dancers from the show reuniting ‘to talk about the good, bad and everything else in between’ for the Dance Moms Reunion in 2024.

17 June

House of the Dragon – Season 2

Series. Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

20 June

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7

Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to be crowned best at the wheel.

21 June

Anyone But You

> Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in Anyone But You. Image: Columbia Pictures.

2023 film. After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

Saw X

2023 horror film. A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.

23 June

Murder is Easy

A new adaptation from Agatha Christie, the grand dame of cosy crime. On a train to London, the ambitious Luke Fitzwilliam meets the elderly Miss Pinkerton, who tells him of a string of mysterious deaths in her quaint English village. Locals believe the deaths are accidents but she believes otherwise. When she is later found murdered, Fitzwilliam is determined to unmask the killer.