Love Me star Heather Mitchell on playing women with agency

Love Me actor Heather Mitchell has racked up north of 100 screen credits and trodden stages across this country, carving out an impressive career since the 80s, ensuring she’s one of our hardest-working and most in-demand actors. But some roles are an instant ‘no’ from Mitchell these days.

‘Honestly, until a few years ago, the only roles I got offered in film and television literally were called the mother, the wife or the grandmother,’ she says, with a note of exasperation in her instantly recognisable voice. ‘And I decided, I will not read another script where the women are called that. I just don’t want to be doing that anymore.’

Mitchell will not be the prop to bolster the plot of (usually) male characters. She wants to play women with agency, and that’s what appealed to her about Anita in Love Me, the Binge drama series now into its second six-part season.

A confident woman enjoying a new relationship with Hugo Weaving’s fellow widower Glen, they are very much a partnership of equals with a healthy appreciation for each other’s bodies. ‘The joy, for me, in acting is being able to use my life experience in my work, and it all comes back to the writing,’ Mitchell says of recognising aspects of herself in Anita.

‘The beautiful writers of this show have written older characters, for a start, and they’ve written them with great zest for life, so that itself is wonderful. You don’t get a hell of a lot of that. Often with characters my age, women are looking at retirement and a narrowing of life.’

That includes the honest, emotionally genuine depiction of Anita and Glen’s adventurous love life, which is impressively kink positive. ‘The huge advantage is that Hugo and I are great friends and we’re very comfortable with each other,’ Mitchell says of realising these scenes. ‘We know that we care about each other.’

Heather Mitchell and Hugo Weaving in Love Me. Image: Shannon Gunn

Having respected intimacy coordinator Amy Cater – who also worked on New Gold Mountain, Bad Behaviour and The Newsreader ­– on board only helps find the right rhythm for these sex scenes and more, and Mitchell cannot praise her highly enough.

‘She makes sure everyone’s safe and she also invests in the characters. So we’ll both have conversations with Amy about not just their past sexual life, but also their other intimate relationships. How do they see intimacy? And everyone sees it differently, obviously.’

It’s equally about finding the character’s comfort levels as much as your own, Mitchell suggests. ‘Who leads, who follows? And when does that change? So it’s like a dance, but just like when you’re really dancing with someone, you’re not thinking about the steps. You’re learning the feeling of the dance, so you’re in rhythm with each other.’

The boundaries are clearly demarcated, she says. ‘You’re staying completely in the realm of the character, so there’s never any confusion.’

Hearing from new voices

Mitchell credits the recent shift in how women are written for the screen to the fact that far more women are afforded rightful opportunities in writers’ rooms and as producers and directors.

‘Thank goodness,’ she says, noting a broader shift across the industry that’s opening up more storytelling windows. ‘We’ve got a lot more Indigenous writers too, and trans people, so we’ve got a diversification that excites me. The more we’re telling everybody’s story, and not just some middle-class white story, the more exciting life gets.’

Mitchell genuinely adores the cast and crew of Love Me, noting that the community created on-set of the first season was so tight there was genuine trepidation at the news director Emma Freeman (Stateless, The Newsreader) would not be returning for season two.

‘Emma is one of the greatest directors in Australia, if not the world,’ Mitchell says. ‘She’s extraordinary directory, and one of the most positive influences on the set. She is joy personified. So of course we were all very disappointed when we heard that Emma wasn’t coming back. We thought: “Who on earth are they going to find?”’

Luckily Bonnie Moir, who worked on the ABC show The Cry and on Glendyn Ivin’s film Penguin Bloom, was a brilliant addition to the team. ‘She’s quite a shy, quiet person, and she didn’t come in saying, “This is the way I’m going to do it”. She wasn’t remotely trying to take control. She listened and she watched and she brought her own beautiful, gentle, intuitive quality to the show. I think she’s a brilliant director, and the most gorgeous person.’

Black Snow actor Kim Gyngell, Mitchell’s former flatmate from her National Institute of Dramatic Art days, also join the cast of Love Me’s second season as an intriguing unknown quantity that may or may not threaten Anita’s relationship with Glen. ‘We shared a house together in Balmain in Sydney,’ she says. ‘We haven’t worked together in ages, after doing a play together in Melbourne many years ago, so it was fabulous, and he’s so good in the show.’

Sadly, the Love Me team also had to navigate the unexpected death, far too young, of Foxtel’s adored executive director of television Brian Walsh. ‘He took an individual, genuine interest in you and your work,’ Mitchell says. ‘He was extraordinary, and it’s terribly sad. I still can’t believe it. He had such a presence in this industry.’

A night at the Logies

Mitchell was overjoyed to take home her first Logie for Most Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work in Love Me’s first season. ‘It was very, very unexpected,’ she says. ‘I’ve never been to the Logies before, so it was a really fun night. And then suddenly, they called my name and I was like, “Oh, ohhhhh”.’

Thankfully she had scribbled down a few thoughts, just in case. ‘It wasn’t completely off the cuff, because I think if you’ve been nominated, you have to prepare something just in case. Even though you don’t really believe you’ll ever get to say it.’

A long-time board member of the Sydney Theatre Company, Mitchell won the Sydney Theatre Award for best performer in a leading role in a mainstage production for her portrayal of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in last year’s RBG: Of Many, One.

She’s extremely comfortable switching between stage and screen roles. ‘I love the theatre experience because of the intensity of the rehearsal room, of being with one group of people and seeing it right through from beginning to end,’ she says.

‘And then I love film because it’s such a big machine. So you go from this sort of cottage industry into one which involves so many people. And I find it so fabulous and I feel very fortunate to be able to do both.’

All six episode of Love Me season 2 are available to stream on BINGE from 6 April.