Greta Gerwig’s Barbie: high camp, high stakes, hi, Barbie!

Today, we were gifted with the full-length trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the upcoming film based on a doll … no, scratch that: a toy empire.

Sell it to me

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Who’s in it?

Buckle up, coz this is a big one. Of course Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are our Barbie and Ken. But there’s also …

All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures All images: Universal Pictures

Different variations of Barbie played by: Issa Rae as President Barbie Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie

played by: Different variations of Ken played by: Simu Liu Kingsley Ben-Adir Ncuti Gatwa Scott Evans

played by: Michael Cera as Allan

Emerald Fennell as Midge

Will Ferrell as the toy company CEO

Jamie Demetriou as a toy company employee

Connor Swindells as a toy company intern

Helen Mirren as the narrator

Additionally, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have supporting roles. Whew!

Can I try before I buy?

Duh:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

What does the trailer tell us?

There are heaps of juicy details in the new Barbie trailer. Here’s a quick breakdown of what they mean:

Image: Universal Pictures

Barbie walks on her tip-toes, just like the doll. Her ankles must be freakishly strong, or perhaps she’s a cyborg.

Image: Universal Pictures

2. We’re getting an original soundtrack – which many people suspect will be a full musical. We can’t confirm that yet.

Image: Universal Pictures Image: Universal Pictures

3. Everyone in Barbie land is Barbie – with some exceptions – and everyone is just fine with that.

Image: Universal Pictures

4. Barbie and Ken are ‘boyfriend/girlfriend’, but sex doesn’t exist in Barbie land. In the scene above, Ken asks Barbie if he can stay the night. ‘To do what?’ she innocently replies. ‘… I’m actually not sure,’ he admits.

Image: Universal Pictures.

5. There is a President Barbie of Barbieland, but perhaps there is a Ken who’s keen to take over office. See the political-style banners in the above image.

Image: Universal Pictures

6. Barbieland is not reality. As seen above, Barbie drives past a sign that tells her the ‘real world’ is this way <–

Image: Universal Pictures.

7. There’s only one Allan. And that’s Michael Cera. He’s Ken’s friend, and can fit into his clothes.

Okay, when can I see this Barbie movie?

You can catch it in cinemas from 20 July 2023.

Do say

Did you bring your rollerblades?

Don’t say

You can touch, you can play, you can say I’m always yours, ooh-woah-oh.