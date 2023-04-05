News

 > Film > Opinions & Analysis

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie: high camp, high stakes, hi, Barbie!

I'm Barbie, you're Barbie, we're all Barbie. Unless you're Allan.
5 Apr 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Image: Universal/Warner Bros. Pictures

Share Icon

Today, we were gifted with the full-length trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, the upcoming film based on a doll … no, scratch that: a toy empire.

Sell it to me

After being expelled from Barbieland for being a less than perfect-looking doll, Barbie sets off for the human world to find true happiness.

Who’s in it?

Buckle up, coz this is a big one. Of course Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are our Barbie and Ken. But there’s also …

All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
All images: Universal Pictures
  • Different variations of Barbie played by:
    • Issa Rae as President Barbie
    • Alexandra Shipp as Writer Barbie
    • Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie
    • Ana Cruz Kayne as Judge Barbie
    • Ritu Arya as Journalist Barbie
    • Nicola Coughlan as Diplomat Barbie
    • Dua Lipa as Mermaid Barbie
    • Kate McKinnon as Gymnast Barbie
    • Hari Nef as Doctor Barbie
    • Sharon Rooney as Lawyer Barbie
  • Different variations of Ken played by:
    • Simu Liu
    • Kingsley Ben-Adir
    • Ncuti Gatwa
    • Scott Evans
  • Michael Cera as Allan
  • Emerald Fennell as Midge
  • Will Ferrell as the toy company CEO
  • Jamie Demetriou as a toy company employee
  • Connor Swindells as a toy company intern
  • Helen Mirren as the narrator

Additionally, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, John Cena, and Marisa Abela have supporting roles. Whew!

Can I try before I buy?

Duh:

What does the trailer tell us?

There are heaps of juicy details in the new Barbie trailer. Here’s a quick breakdown of what they mean:

Image: Universal Pictures
  1. Barbie walks on her tip-toes, just like the doll. Her ankles must be freakishly strong, or perhaps she’s a cyborg.
Image: Universal Pictures

2. We’re getting an original soundtrack – which many people suspect will be a full musical. We can’t confirm that yet.

Image: Universal Pictures
Image: Universal Pictures

3. Everyone in Barbie land is Barbie – with some exceptions – and everyone is just fine with that.

Image: Universal Pictures

4. Barbie and Ken are ‘boyfriend/girlfriend’, but sex doesn’t exist in Barbie land. In the scene above, Ken asks Barbie if he can stay the night. ‘To do what?’ she innocently replies. ‘… I’m actually not sure,’ he admits.

Image: Universal Pictures.

5. There is a President Barbie of Barbieland, but perhaps there is a Ken who’s keen to take over office. See the political-style banners in the above image.

Image: Universal Pictures

6. Barbieland is not reality. As seen above, Barbie drives past a sign that tells her the ‘real world’ is this way <–

Image: Universal Pictures.

7. There’s only one Allan. And that’s Michael Cera. He’s Ken’s friend, and can fit into his clothes.

Okay, when can I see this Barbie movie?

You can catch it in cinemas from 20 July 2023.

Do say

Did you bring your rollerblades?

Don’t say

You can touch, you can play, you can say I’m always yours, ooh-woah-oh.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Features Film Games News Opinions & Analysis Reviews Television
More
News

Ivan Sen's Limbo trailer: first look

The official trailer has dropped for Limbo, which hits Australian cinemas on 18 May.

ScreenHub staff
Reviews

The Super Mario Bros. Movie review: It's-a mess!

The Super Mario Bros Movie is an extremely detailed and colourful montage of nostalgia that sadly is so tightly shackled to…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Air: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and a whole lot of sole

It's been receiving the kind of buzz usually reserved for sports stars, so is Air all it's cracked up to…

ScreenHub staff
Street Fighter Anime film
News

Street Fighter movie and TV rights acquired by Legendary

New film and TV properties based on Capcom's Street Fighter franchise could be on the way in the near future.

Edmond Tran
Features

Fantastic Film Festival program highlights a trove of weird and wonderful cinema

Fantastic Film Festival Australia is back this month with a bunch of genre-defying films for you to feast your eyes…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login