Star Wars returns to cinemas this weekend only – where can you watch the saga?

May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day, is fast approaching. To celebrate, cinemas around the world are re-screening the first six films in the Star Wars saga.

Here’s where you can watch the classic films on the big screen this weekend in Australia.

Fun fact: May the Fourth originated from the pun ‘May the Fourth be with you,’ from the Star Wars catchphrase ‘May the Force be with you’. What started as an unofficial fan celebration become internationally recognised as a day to watch the Star Wars movies.

Reading Cinemas will screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Likewise, Hoyts will screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

And of course, Village will also screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

You guessed it – Event Cinemas is doing the marathon, too.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Even the Lido in Hawthorn is participating in May the Fourth.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

And pop on down to Palace Cinemas to get some Star Wars action.

Saturday

A New Hope

The Empire Strikes Back

Return of the Jedi

Sunday

The Phantom Menace

Attack of the Clones

Revenge of the Sith

Many more cinemas, including local and independent cineplexes, are hosting Star Wars screenings this weekend. Check your local cinema’s website to see if they are participating in May the Fourth this year.