Star Wars returns to cinemas this weekend only – where can you watch the saga?

May the Fourth is the international day of celebration for Star Wars fans and cinemas are catering to fans.
2 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Star Wars: A New Hope. Image: Disney/Lucasfilm

May the Fourth, AKA Star Wars Day, is fast approaching. To celebrate, cinemas around the world are re-screening the first six films in the Star Wars saga.

Here’s where you can watch the classic films on the big screen this weekend in Australia.

Fun fact: May the Fourth originated from the pun ‘May the Fourth be with you,’ from the Star Wars catchphrase ‘May the Force be with you’. What started as an unofficial fan celebration become internationally recognised as a day to watch the Star Wars movies.

Read: May the 4th be with you: a ‘definitive’ ranking of Star Wars films from worst to best

Reading Cinemas

Reading Cinemas will screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Hoyts Cinemas

Likewise, Hoyts will screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Read: Andor, Disney+ review: believe the hype, it’s amazing

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Village Cinemas

And of course, Village will also screen all three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy on Saturday 4 May, and all three prequel movies on Saturday 5 May.

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Read: Return of the Jedi is the best Star Wars film – come at me

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Event Cinemas

You guessed it – Event Cinemas is doing the marathon, too.

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Lido Cinemas

Even the Lido in Hawthorn is participating in May the Fourth.

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Palace Cinemas

And pop on down to Palace Cinemas to get some Star Wars action.

Saturday

  • A New Hope
  • The Empire Strikes Back
  • Return of the Jedi

Sunday

  • The Phantom Menace
  • Attack of the Clones
  • Revenge of the Sith

Many more cinemas, including local and independent cineplexes, are hosting Star Wars screenings this weekend. Check your local cinema’s website to see if they are participating in May the Fourth this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

