Cinema Nova launches A24 retrospective screenings

Melbourne’s Cinema Nova has announced a retrospective of A24 films for the entire month of May, starting with the Safdie brother’s 2017 film Good Time.

Beginning from tomorrow – 2 May – the Carlton cineplex will screen a different A24 film every Thursday until the month’s end.

Since its establishment in 2012, film and TV distributor A24 has developed a cult-like following among cinephiles, rising to become a household name. While their films are distributed by local film distributors in Australia, the A24 name carries enormous cultural weight. From the release of Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers in 2013, cinemagoers have found themselves repeatedly drawn to the exciting projects A24 acquires for the US market.

Read: A24’s The Backrooms: what we know so far

Cinema Nova was Melbourne’s exclusive venue for the release of several early A24 titles, including, but not limited to Under the Skin, Ex Machina, and The Witch, and the highest-grossing Australian location for A24’s (and Roadshow Films in Australia) Best Picture winning Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The films screening at Nova for their ‘MAY24’ celebrations are:

Good Time (2017) dir. Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie

dir. Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie The Witch (2015) dir. Robert Eggers

dir. Robert Eggers Ex Machina (2014) dir. Alex Garland

dir. Alex Garland Under The Skin (2013) dir. Jonathan Glazer

dir. Jonathan Glazer Enemy (2014) dir. Denis Villeneuve

dir. Denis Villeneuve Pearl (2022) dir. Ti West

dir. Ti West The Green Knight (2021) dir. David Lowery

dir. David Lowery Hereditary (2018) dir. Ari Aster

For more information, see the Cinema Nova website.