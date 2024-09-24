Wuthering Heights: Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi to star in Emerald Fennell flick

Australian actors Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi will star opposite each other for the first time in Emerald Fennell’s upcoming adaptation of Wuthering Heights. Produced by MRC and Robbie’s LuckyChap, the film is being touted as a ‘new take’ on Emily Brontë’s classic story.

As reported in Deadline, this collaboration marks the third partnership between Fennell and LuckyChap, following their successes with Saltburn and the Oscar-winning Promising Young Woman, for which Fennell took home the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Robbie will portray the role of Catherine Earnshaw, while Elordi steps into the role of Heathcliff. Fennell will take on the trifecta of writing, directing, and producing duties, with filming set to commence in the UK in 2025.

Originally published in 1850, Brontë’s Wuthering Heights explores the tumultuous relationships between the Earnshaw and Linton families, centering on Heathcliff, the Earnshaws’ enigmatic foster son. While specific plot details for Fennell’s adaptation remain under wraps, anticipation is high following her previous work.

Robbie, fresh off the success of Barbie (which grossed over $1.4 billion globally and received eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture), is also set to star in South Korean-born American filmmaker Kogonada’s upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is slated for release in May.

Elordi, who previously worked with Fennell on Saltburn after gaining the world’s attention in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and the HBO series Euphoria, is continuing to expand his resume with upcoming roles in The Narrow Road to the Deep North, the series based on Richard Flanagan’s novel and directed by Justin Kurzell, and Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein.

MRC, known for projects like Saltburn and American Fiction, also produced the acclaimed TV series Poker Face, Ozark, and House of Cards. LuckyChap, meanwhile, produced the global hit Barbie and is known for films like I, Tonya. Their recent film, My Old Ass, is currently in cinemas.

Robbie is represented by Entertainment 360, CAA, Aran Michael Management, and attorney Jeff Bernstein, while Elordi is represented by Gersh and Goodman Genow Schenkman. Fennell’s representation includes UTA and Entertainment 360.