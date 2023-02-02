Weekend streaming & cinema guide: 3-5 February

Cinema

The Whale

In a town in Idaho, Charlie, a reclusive and unhealthy English teacher, hides out in his flat. He is desperate to reconnect with his teenage daughter for a last chance at redemption.

Knock at the Cabin

While on holiday at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse.

Tár

Set in the international world of Western classical music, the film centers on the fictional Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and the very first female director of a major German orchestra.

Read our review of Tár

Streaming

True Spirit

Director Sarah Spillane helms this true story drama based on Jessica Watson, the 16-year-old Australian who became the youngest person ever to sail around the world, non-stop and unassisted.

Dear Edward

A 12-year-old boy survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger on the flight, including his family. As he and others affected by the tragedy try to make sense of what happened, unexpected friendships, romances, and communities are formed.

The Estate

Two sisters attempt to win over their terminally ill, difficult-to-please Aunt in hopes of becoming the beneficiaries of her wealthy estate.

Festivals

This weekend, the Melbourne Planetarium will host the Dome Under Film Festival, the only fulldome film festival in Australia.

The festival will take place at the Melbourne Planetarium on Saturday and Sunday 4–5 February 2023.