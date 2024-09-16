War Machine: Netflix & Lionsgate film sets up camp in Victoria

The following statement was released by VicScreen this morning:

Victoria’s reputation as a screen leader has been boosted with cameras set to roll on War Machine, a new sci-fi action thriller from Lionsgate and Netflix.

Produced, directed, and co-written by Victorian filmmaker Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard, The Man From Toronto), War Machine follows the final 24-hours of the world’s toughest selection program, as a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination.

War Machine will create 2,100 job opportunities for Victorians, including 10 locals in heads of department roles. The production will also support 80 local businesses and inject over $73 million directly into the Victorian economy, especially in regional Victoria, bringing in $7.5 million into locations, hospitality, and other regional businesses.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson (Ordinary Angels, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) plays the lead role. Dennis Quaid (Reagan, Far From Heaven), Stephan James (The Piano Lesson), Jai Courtney (The Suicide Squad) and Esai Morales (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) have also signed on.

Australian actors Blake Richardson (Mystery Road: Origin), Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash) and Daniel Webber (The Dirt) have also been cast.

War Machine is directed by Patrick Hughes, written by Patrick Hughes and James Beaufort, and produced by Patrick Hughes, Todd Lieberman (Wonder and The Fighter) and Alex Young (Shotgun Wedding), with executive producers Greg McLean (Wolf Creek, Jack Irish), Rich Cook, and Valerie Bleth Sharp (Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes).

Filming will take place around Bright and Myrtleford as well as Melbourne and Docklands Studios.

The production joins a raft of major projects filming in the state, including international TV series All Her Fault and Sony Pictures feature Beneath the Storm.

War Machine will be distributed theatrically in Australia by Roadshow Films and released internationally by Netflix. The project has been supported by the Victorian Government through VicScreen’s Victorian Screen Incentive and by the Australian Government through the Producer Offset admin-istered by Screen Australia.

Victorian Minister for Creative Industries, Minister Brooks said: ‘Victoria is in hot demand as a screen destination because of our stunning locations, expert local crews and world class facilities. We are proud to back this project which will inject $73 million into our state – creating thousands of creative film jobs, that you just can’t get everywhere.’

VicScreen CEO Caroline Pitcher said: ‘We are thrilled to have attracted Victorian creative talent Patrick Hughes home to make War Machine in Victoria. War Machine is the latest in a line of sizeable international projects that have been developed and produced by Victorian screen creatives for a global audience.’

Director, producer and writer Patrick Hughes said: ‘Since directing my first feature, Red Hill, in High Country, Omeo, back in 2010, I’ve predominantly been working on projects internationally. However, it’s been a lifelong dream to bring Hollywood-style blockbusters home to Australia. I am thrilled to finally bring this passion project to life right here and collaborate with an outstanding blend of international talent and our remarkable local cast, crew, and support teams. This project is just the beginning; I truly believe there’s no better place than Victoria to make movies.’

Executive Producer Greg McLean said: ‘War Machine marks the debut project from Huge Film, a proudly Victoria-based production company founded by Patrick, screenwriter James Beaufort, and myself, with the goal of creating elevated action, thriller and horror stories for global audiences. As local filmmakers, we are incredibly proud to work alongside such committed international partners such as Lionsgate, Netflix, and Hidden Pictures, as well as the Victorian Government through VicScreen, the Australian Government and our phenomenal cast and crew. The entire production team is dedicated to realising Patrick’s exciting vision, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it.’

The Producers would also like to acknowledge the support of the Australian Government through the Producer Offset administered by Screen Australia.