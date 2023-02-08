True Spirit: the Jessica Watson story hits top five globally on Netflix

True Spirit – the true story of Jessica Watson OAM – has debuted at number-5 globally in the Netflix’s top films (English) according to Netflix’s Global Top 10, from January 30-February 5.

Released on 3 February, the biopic of the Australian sailor who was awarded the Order of Australia Medal after completing a solo circumnavigation at the age of 16, the youngest person ever to do so, has reached the Top 10 in 58 countries, including New Zealand, Canada, Spain and Italy with 11.09 million hours viewed.

The blurb: When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Academy Award winner Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.



True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane, written by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall with Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis and Andrew Fraser serving as producers. Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen and Todd Lasance also co-star in this incredible true story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live.