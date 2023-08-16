Trailer revealed for Neighbours revival

News

Neighbours is officially back this September, and fans have their first glimpse at what life on Ramsay Street is like 2 years after the original show ended.
16 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Free To Air

Tim Kano, Georgie Stone, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Annie Jones in Neighbours. Image: Prime Video

The official trailer is finally out for the revival of Neighbours, picking up two years after its 2022 finale and bringing with it some Ramsay Street favourites as well as a few surprises.

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars. 

Read: From OC to Erinsborough: Neighbours nabs Mischa Barton

Anticipated guest stars include April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, Mischa Barton, and Trevor the Dog.

Trevor the Dog with Shiv Palekar. Image: Network 10/Prime Video

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Previous seasons of Neighbours, as well as over 100 episodes, are currently available to stream on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand.

Read: I birthed Toadie from Neighbours and now must say goodbye

Neighbours ran for more than three decades, garnering fans across the globe and launching the careers of many household names, such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe. Neighbours is produced by Fremantle.

Neighbours premieres on Network 10 and Amazon Freevee on 18 September, and will launch on Prime Video Australia from 25 September.

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

