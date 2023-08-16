Trailer revealed for Neighbours revival

The official trailer is finally out for the revival of Neighbours, picking up two years after its 2022 finale and bringing with it some Ramsay Street favourites as well as a few surprises.

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Jackie Woodburne, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars.

Anticipated guest stars include April Rose Pengilly, Guy Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, Mischa Barton, and Trevor the Dog.

Trevor the Dog with Shiv Palekar. Image: Network 10/Prime Video

Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ executive producer since 2013, will maintain his position on the exciting new chapter of Neighbours, with Andrew Thompson returning as producer.

Previous seasons of Neighbours, as well as over 100 episodes, are currently available to stream on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand.

Neighbours ran for more than three decades, garnering fans across the globe and launching the careers of many household names, such as Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce, and Russell Crowe. Neighbours is produced by Fremantle.

Neighbours premieres on Network 10 and Amazon Freevee on 18 September, and will launch on Prime Video Australia from 25 September.