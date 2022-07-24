I birthed Toadie from Neighbours and now must say goodbye

For decades now, despite my numerous protestations, a close friend of mine after imbibing a few bevvies at the pub, has enjoyed introducing me to strangers by blurting, ‘This is Liz. She writes for Neighbours. She invented Toadie.’ The strangers will generally raise a mildly interested eyebrow and say something to the effect of, ‘Yeah? I haven’t really watched that since Kylie and Jason were on’, but not once has anyone ever said, ‘What?’ or ‘Who is that?’

This possibly says more about the clientele of the pubs we frequent than anything else, but in case you genuinely don’t know, Jarrod Vincenzo Rebecchi aka Toadfish aka Toadie is a fictional character from the long running Australian serial drama Neighbours and has been played on-air by Ryan Maloney from 1995-2022.

The character is best known for his early years on the show when he sported a mullet (although technically it was long curly hair with an undercut) and wore loud Hawaiian shirts and pretty much personified the white Australian outer-suburban bogan.

My association with the show is only a smidgen longer. It was 1993 and I was 21 years old when I first started working as a storyliner in the Neighbours script department. Back then the show was produced by the Grundy Organisation who had developed a tried and true model for churning out television drama at a rapid rate.

The process started in the story room and our job each week was to plot a week’s worth of episodes, write them up as scene breakdowns (including episode synopses and character notes) for the freelance writers, then do it all again the following week, for 48 weeks of the year.

During one of these weeks, I was tasked with writing a character note for a male school bully. I dubbed him ‘Stonefish’ because during my own recent years at high school, this was our common vernacular for anyone deemed to be unattractive. So when we later created a younger brother for Stonefish, we felt he should also have an unattractive fish name, and thus Toadfish was born.

Initially, Toadie was a BP (a bit player with no more than 50 words per episode) but everyone in the script department loved him so much, we kept on giving him bigger stories that bumped him up to a ‘Daily’, or sometimes even a ‘Guest’.

The Script Producer at the time warned us ‘not to fall in love with our minor characters’ and there was definitely pushback from executives who felt he wasn’t the type of actor who’d get them coveted TV week covers, but as far as we were concerned, that was the whole point. Toadie wasn’t a pin-up hunk. He was the kind of guy we’d grown up with in our own white suburban bogan existences, and when the Australian and UK audiences responded in kind, the powers that be finally saw sense and he became a regular character.

Since then, I have worked on-and-off for Neighbours, mostly as a freelance writer, for 29 years, and writing for Toadie has been a constant joy. For although he’s definitely had his dramatic moments (driving off a cliff after just getting married, having his next wife die in his arms at the beach, becoming a temporary paraplegic after trying to save his daughter from a flyaway jumping castle) Toadie is primarily a comic character.

His antics began when he was a ratbag teen leading Billy Kennedy (Jesse Spencer) astray much to the chagrin of Billy’s father, the slightly snobbish Dr Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher). Then, when Toadie hit his twenties and was studying law at uni, he lived in an all male share house known as ‘The House of Trouser’ where he basically drank a lot of beer, ate a lot of pizza and watched a lot of WWF, but eventually, Toadie had to grow up.

He became the local lawyer (handling every possible case from divorce to murder) got married several times and had several children. But every now and then, the producers would remind us, ‘We need a funny story for Toadie. It’s what he’s all about.’

The last one I wrote was when Toadie went to a nude beach (off screen) and came back home with a sunburnt penis. So low brow. I tittered the entire time I wrote it.

So after decades of hanging out with Toadie in my head, it felt necessary at the final Neighbours wrap party to ingratiate myself upon the actor, and tell him I invented his character, and always loved writing for him, and could we please have a photo together. Ryan couldn’t believe we’d never actually met and genuinely grateful, he pulled out his phone and requested a photo with me too.

Elizabeth Packett and Ryan Maloney/ Toadie. image supplied.

The moment felt like the end of high school. We were both acutely aware that a massive chapter was over, so there was a deep sense of loss, but there was acceptance there too. At least now it’s all over, when I go to the pub with my friend, she can no longer blurt things out to strangers, or if she still feels compelled to do so, I’ll coach her to say:

‘This is Liz. She actually does a lot of things. But she used to write for Neighbours, and invented Toadie, and they both had an absolute ball.’

