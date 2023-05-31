Total Control gears up for final season

Deborah Mailman and Rachel Griffiths are set to return to the ACT for the highly anticipated final season of ABC’s critically acclaimed political drama Total Control.

Under the reigns of Total Control‘s writing team Stuart Page, Julia Moriarty, Pip Karmel, and Meyne Wyatt, season three picks up nearly two years after the ‘explosive’ events of the second season.

Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman), once an outsider who became a kingmaker, now feels completely at home in the nation’s capital. Meanwhile, Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths), now an occasional ally, poses a threat to the entire system as she establishes her own political party. However, as Alex strives to leave a lasting impact on the nation, her enemies engineer a controversy that puts her career and public reputation in jeopardy. In the final season, Alex faces a crucial decision: stay true to her principles and accept defeat, or get her hands dirty and fight back.

Read: TV Review: Total Control S2 brings real anger to political drama

Produced by Blackfella Films, the six-part series has boasted an impressive supporting cast, led by Rob Collins, alongside Wayne Blair, Anthony Hayes, Wesley Patten, Steph Tisdell, Daniela Farinacci, Lisa Flanagan, Benedict Hardie, Anita Hegh, Huw Higginson, and Trisha Morton-Thomas – all of whom will be reprising their roles.

Joining the ensemble this final season are Catherine McClements, Fayssal Bazzi, Josef Ber, Lisa Hensley, Rosie Lourde, Maya Stange, and Ursula Yovich.

‘I am eagerly looking forward to embodying the character of Alex Irving one last time,’ said Deborah Mailman. ‘It has been a wonderful personal journey for me to portray such a strong, intelligent, and unapologetic woman over the past two seasons. I can’t wait to reunite with my Total Control family again, and I hope the audience will enjoy the ride.’

Rachel Griffiths added that: ‘Shooting the final season of a show you have created a family with is a bittersweet experience. It is both sad and exhilarating. We have the opportunity to bring our characters to a satisfying conclusion in their journey while also reflecting on the significant changes in our country’s political landscape. Total Control broke new ground in portraying the challenges faced by women in politics in our country. That conversation has progressed, but we are only beginning to understand the burden carried by First Nations people in public life and the discourse they encounter. Being part of this internationally acclaimed show has been a privilege, and I can’t wait for audiences to embrace its final season.’

Directed by Wayne Blair and Jub Clerc, Total Control will be filmed in Canberra, the regional NSW town of Trangie, and Sydney over the next three months. Season three is set to premiere on ABC and ABC iview in 2024.