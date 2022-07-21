News

 > Film > News

Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard: ‘featurette’ released

Shot in Queensland, Thirteen Lives recounts the the global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in a cave in 2018.
21 Jul 2022
Cody Smith

Film

Thirteen Lives. Image: Vince Valitutti/ MGM.

Share Icon

A ‘featurette’ has been released for the upcoming film Thirteen Lives, directed by Ron Howard and starring Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell. The film, shot on the Gold Coast, Queensland, will be released in August on Prime Video.

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave in 2018 during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach.

With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

Thirteen Lives is released on 5 August on Prime Video.

Related News

All Screen Features Film News Opinions & Analysis Reviews
More
Reviews

National Theatre Live: Prima Facie is stunning on screen and stage

Jodie Comer's performance in this filmed production of the London West End play is exceptional in every way.

Stephen A Russell
Peter Rabbit's friends having fun with vegetables
Opinions & Analysis

Australians are animated by animation with a 'local' anima

Australian audiences are good at finding an underlying national identity in blockbuster films, however tenuous.

David Tiley
Reviews

Where the Crawdads Sing is resoundingly bland

The whole film seems to be in an unseemly haste to zip through the novel’s stilted conversations and increasingly silly…

Stephen A Russell
Features

The Love Witch and feminism: Q&A with director Anna Biller

'When I was growing up, I didn't see contemporary movies that were about the female figures I emulated.' Enter The…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Seriously Red trailer: a Dolly Parton imitator wigs out

Cast and crew pour themselves a hearty cup of ambition in this upcoming Australian comedy directed by Grace Otto.

Cody Smith

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login