Thirteen Lives by Ron Howard: ‘featurette’ released

A ‘featurette’ has been released for the upcoming film Thirteen Lives, directed by Ron Howard and starring Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrell. The film, shot on the Gold Coast, Queensland, will be released in August on Prime Video.

Thirteen Lives recounts the incredible true story of the tremendous global effort to rescue a Thai soccer team who become trapped in the Tham Luang cave in 2018 during an unexpected rainstorm. Faced with insurmountable odds, a team of the world’s most skilled and experienced divers – uniquely able to navigate the maze of flooded, narrow cave tunnels – join with Thai forces and more than 10,000 volunteers to attempt a harrowing rescue of the twelve boys and their coach.

With impossibly high stakes and the entire world watching, the group embarks on their most challenging dive yet, showcasing the limitlessness of the human spirit in the process.

Thirteen Lives is released on 5 August on Prime Video.