The Twelve, Binge, renewed for Season 3: Sam Neill to return

Binge and Screenwest have announced that Season 3 of the award-winning series The Twelve has been commissioned and is now in production in Western Australia.

‘The Twelve,’ says a Binge media release, ‘has captivated audiences with its unique premise of focusing on twelve jurors as they wrestle with their duty to deliver a verdict while navigating their own personal issues. Sam Neill will return to the anthology series to reprise his role of Brett Colby SC, as the lives of the jury unravel throughout a cold case murder trial.

‘Season 2 was the biggest-ever production to take place in WA, as well as being the first series to kick off the WA Production Attraction Incentive (WAPAI). Following the incredible success of Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 will be set in the Margaret River region and Perth surrounds, including Parliament House and the ABC Studios.’

Seasons 1 and 2 launched to positive reviews, with the first season receiving 10 nominations, and winning three AACTA Awards in 2022, including Best Miniseries.

ScreenHub gave Season 1 of the show four stars, with critic Stephen A Russell praising it for its ‘stonking premise’ and ‘aura of menace’.

Again giving it four stars, Russell wrote of Season 2 that:

As with the first season, the details of the whodunnit are less than half the story. The clues in the name, after all. The real focus of the show is the jury members. Both in their backroom deliberations and, arguably more importantly, our insights into their murky foibles. The Twelve, Season 2 review on ScreenHub

Season 1, says Binge, ‘was also the most nominated drama series at the 63rd TV Week Logie Awards winning three TV Week Logie Awards including Most Outstanding Drama. The Australian series has been sold to multiple territories around the world.

‘With a run of 8 x 1-hour episodes, season 3 of The Twelve is written by Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko and Sam Meikle. The series will be set up directed by Madeleine Gottlieb (Erotic Stories, Latecomers) and Mark Joffe (Jack Irish), with casting by Kirsty McGregor and Will Pearce. The producers are Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVPA) and Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger, along with Executive Producers Sarah L. Walker, Sam Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.’

‘The Twelve has been commissioned by Foxtel Group and will be overseen by Head of Scripted, Lana Greenhalgh. The series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and will be distributed globally by Fifth Season.’

The Twelve Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Binge (available on Hubbl) and watch On Demand on Foxtel.