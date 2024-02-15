The Survivors: Netflix adaptation of Harper novel gets going in Tasmania

Production on the Netflix Australian drama series The Survivors has begun in Hobart, Tasmania, and will become the largest production filmed within the state. Production and post-production will also take place in Melbourne.

Set in a Tasmanian seaside town, The Survivors is a crime-mystery series exploring the impact of unresolved grief. The adaptation of bestselling author Jane Harper’s novel of the same name is led by the team at Tony Ayres Productions, which is backed by Matchbox Pictures and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Tony Ayres is the showrunner, executive producer and writer. Andrea Denholm, Matt Vitins, Cherie Nowlan and Jane Harper will also serve as executive producers, with Nowlan (La Brea, Clickbait) and Ben C Lucas (Nautilus) directing. Tony Ayres is joined in the writing team by Belinda Chayko (Fires), Christian White (Clickbait), Peter Templeman (Wanted) and Alberto Di Troia (The Spooky Files). The series will be produced by Andy Walker (Deadloch, Rosehaven).

The series is supported by VicScreen through the Victorian Production Fund and the Victorian Digital Screen Rebate, with production support from Screen Tasmania.

CEO of VicScreen, Caroline Pitcher said: ‘We’re excited to see filming underway on The Survivors – another brilliant novel by Victorian author, Jane Harper, adapted for the screen by Netflix, TAP and Matchbox.’

The Survivors will be released globally on Netflix.