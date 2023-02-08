The Survival of Kindness trailer

The trailer for celebrated Australian filmmaker Rolf de Heer’s new film The Survival of Kindness has been released today.

The trailer comes ahead of the films 17 February 17premiere in the Main Competition of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale). The film is already nominated for Berlinale’s prestigious Golden Bear.

Watch the trailer

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The Survival of Kindness is Rolf de Heer’s first feature directorial outing since Charlie’s Country, which saw the late great David Gulpilil win Best Actor in Un Certain Regard at Cannes.

The Survival of Kindness introduces Mwajemi Hussein in the lead role of BlackWoman. Battling privilege and pestilence while not knowing if she’s alive or dead, BlackWoman’s story is an exquisite, thought-provoking and immersive journey of pure cinema.

De Heer’s boasts a filmography of over 40 films, with many being screened at the world’s top three film festivals – Cannes, Venice, and Berlin.

His work has been seen in the Main Competition at the Berlinale (Alexandra’s Project 2003, The Survival of Kindness 2023), the Cannes In Competition (The Quiet Room 1996, Dance Me To My Song 1998) and Cannes Un Certain Regard (Prix Un Certain Regard Ten Canoes 2006, Best Actor Un Certain Regard Charlie’s Country 2013 for David Gulpilil), and In Competition at Venice (Special Jury Prize winner Bad Boy Bubby 1994, The Tracker 2002).

Read: Australian Film Festivals Guide 2023

Among many personal career highlights, de Heer is the only filmmaker to have directed legendary jazz musician Miles Davis on screen (Dingo 1991). The Survival of Kindness is his 15th work as feature director.

About the film

In announcing the film’s selection to Competition, Berlinale Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian praised the performance of Mwajemi Hussein and called the film a moral fable about the value of resilience. ‘The Survival of Kindness is a very daring project with a unique tone and narrative, matching an extremely precise way of filming, and of lighting real locations,’ he said.

‘Forever inventive in his filmmaking, Rolf de Heer has discovered another great talent in Mwajemi Hussein who delivers a tour-de-force performance as BlackWoman,’ said Umbrella General Manager, Ari Harrison. ‘The Survival of Kindness is a layered, at times thrilling, at times reflective work, and always compelling. Umbrella is proud to be presenting this latest work from Rolf, perhaps even his best, in a catalogue of stunning cinema.’

The Survival of Kindness is a Vertigo Productions and Triptych Pictures production, written and directed by Rolf de Heer, produced by de Heer and Julie Byrne. Co-producer is Ari Harrison while Executive Producers are Sue Murray, Bryce Menzies, Molly Reynolds, Domenico Procacci.

The Survival of Kindness received principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with the South Australian Film Corporation and Adelaide Film Festival. Financed with support from Screen Tasmania. Australian Distributor is Umbrella Entertainment and International Sales by Fandango SPA.

The Survival of Kindness will screen in cinemas nationwide in 2023, and will open the Screenwave International Film Festival on April 20.