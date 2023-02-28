The Stranger wins Best Film at FCCA awards

The Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) celebrated its 2022 Awards for Australian Films today in a ceremony held at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney. The awards recognise and honour the creative inputs of the Australian film industry, and are supported by various areas of the film and culture sectors.

Thomas M. Wright led the 2022 FCCA Awards by taking home three awards for his film, The Stranger. Wright earned the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, while his film won the prestigious Best Film award.

Joel Edgerton’s performance in The Stranger earned him the award for Best Actor, while Leah Purcell was recognised for her outstanding performance in The Drover’s Wife, taking home the Best Actress award.

Leeanna Walsman won the award for Best Actor Supporting Role for Bosch & Rockit, while Sean Harris won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Stranger.

For a full list of award winners, see below.

Best Film

The Stranger (Prod. Rachael Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert)

Best Director

Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger

Best Actress

Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife

Best Actor

Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

Best Actress Supporting Role

Leeanna Walsman – Bosch & Rockit

Best Actor Supporting Role

Sean Harris – The Stranger

Best Cinematography

Mark Wareham ACS – The Drover’s Wife

Best Screenplay

Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger

Best Documentary Feature