The Stranger wins Best Film at FCCA awards

The Film Critics Circle of Australia has awarded Thomas M. Wright's The Stranger with several of their prestigious awards.
28 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

The Stranger. Image: Netflix.

The Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) celebrated its 2022 Awards for Australian Films today in a ceremony held at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney. The awards recognise and honour the creative inputs of the Australian film industry, and are supported by various areas of the film and culture sectors.

Thomas M. Wright led the 2022 FCCA Awards by taking home three awards for his film, The Stranger. Wright earned the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, while his film won the prestigious Best Film award.

Joel Edgerton’s performance in The Stranger earned him the award for Best Actor, while Leah Purcell was recognised for her outstanding performance in The Drover’s Wife, taking home the Best Actress award.

Leeanna Walsman won the award for Best Actor Supporting Role for Bosch & Rockit, while Sean Harris won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Stranger.

Read: Film Critics Circle of Australia award nominations

For a full list of award winners, see below.

Best Film

  • The Stranger (Prod. Rachael Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert)

Best Director

  • Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger

Best Actress

  • Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife

Best Actor

  • Joel Edgerton – The Stranger

Best Actress Supporting Role

  • Leeanna Walsman – Bosch & Rockit

Best Actor Supporting Role

  • Sean Harris – The Stranger

Best Cinematography

  • Mark Wareham ACS – The Drover’s Wife

Best Screenplay

  • Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger

Best Documentary Feature

  • Man on Earth (Dir. Amiel Courtin-Wilson, Prod. Alice Jamieson-Dowd, Amiel Courtin-Wilson)
  • Senses of Cinema (Dir. and Prod. John Hughes, Tom Zubrycki)
Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

