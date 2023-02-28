The Stranger wins Best Film at FCCA awards

The Film Critics Circle of Australia (FCCA) celebrated its 2022 Awards for Australian Films today in a ceremony held at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney. The awards recognise and honour the creative inputs of the Australian film industry, and are supported by various areas of the film and culture sectors.
Thomas M. Wright led the 2022 FCCA Awards by taking home three awards for his film, The Stranger. Wright earned the awards for Best Screenplay and Best Director, while his film won the prestigious Best Film award.
Joel Edgerton’s performance in The Stranger earned him the award for Best Actor, while Leah Purcell was recognised for her outstanding performance in The Drover’s Wife, taking home the Best Actress award.
Leeanna Walsman won the award for Best Actor Supporting Role for Bosch & Rockit, while Sean Harris won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in The Stranger.
Read: Film Critics Circle of Australia award nominations
For a full list of award winners, see below.
Best Film
- The Stranger (Prod. Rachael Gardner, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning, Joel Edgerton, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Kim Hodgert)
Best Director
- Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger
Best Actress
- Leah Purcell – The Drover’s Wife
Best Actor
- Joel Edgerton – The Stranger
Best Actress Supporting Role
- Leeanna Walsman – Bosch & Rockit
Best Actor Supporting Role
- Sean Harris – The Stranger
Best Cinematography
- Mark Wareham ACS – The Drover’s Wife
Best Screenplay
- Thomas M. Wright – The Stranger
Best Documentary Feature
- Man on Earth (Dir. Amiel Courtin-Wilson, Prod. Alice Jamieson-Dowd, Amiel Courtin-Wilson)
- Senses of Cinema (Dir. and Prod. John Hughes, Tom Zubrycki)