The Secret DNA of Us: Australian series claims world-first status

SBS has announced a ‘world-first’ television series, The Secret DNA of Us, in which four Australian towns and neighbourhoods are offered mass DNA tests to unveil wild hidden chapters of our history and reveal more about who we are as a nation.

Premiering on SBS and SBS On Demand from 17 April 7.30pm, The Secret DNA of Us puts host Marc Fennell, journalist Rae Johnston and ancestry expert Brad Argent on the ground in four communitiesand uses DNA results to identify surprising common ancestors, unknown ethnicities and solve family mysteries.

Secret DNA of Us: locations

Across four episodes, the series visits Bairnsdale (Vic), Surry Hills (NSW), Geelong (Vic) and Bathurst (NSW) and in seemingly ordinary places there are extraordinary discoveries.

Host Marc Fennell said: ‘You may not realise it but each of us carry a global saga within our DNA. Nothing could’ve prepared me for what this show uncovers.

‘Expect everything from royal connections to criminal conspiracies and breathtaking feats of human survival and triumph. This is the story of Australia like I’ve never seen before. I can’t wait for viewers to join the ride.’

The Secret DNA of Us. Image: SBS.

Secret DNA of Us: production details

The Secret DNA of Us is made by Eureka Productions for SBS, with major production investment from SBS and Screen Australia and financed with support from Screen NSW.

SBS Head of Unscripted Joseph Maxwell said: ‘The Secret DNA of Us is a compelling new series that reveals both the wonderful diversity of Australia and the deep links that unite us. It also uncovers rich seams of untold Australian history in a fresh and fascinating new way.’

Eureka Productions Executive Producer and Head of Programming Josie Mason Campbell said: ‘It has been fabulous to collaborate with SBS on this first of a kind, home grown factual format where we supersize the DNA genre to unlock unknown chapters of Australia’s history, reveal deeply moving personal stories and discover many newly found connections between seeming strangers.’

The Secret DNA of Us airs weekly from Thursday 17 April at 7.30pm on SBS with each episode then available to stream free on SBS On Demand.

SBS On Demand: March highlights

Alone Australia Season 3 (26 March)

Ceilidh. Alone Australia Season 3. Image: Narelle Portanier/ SBS On Demand.

Series. Dropped into the unpredictable and unforgiving wilds of the West Coast Ranges of Tasmania, ten new trailblazing survivalists will push themselves to the limit, alone, totally isolated and with zero contact from the outside world. Battling the elements, they are forced to adapt to the wild will of nature, all in the hopes of being the last one standing and winning a life-changing prize of $250,000.

Alone Australia is the ultimate test of endurance, with only three ways to exit: voluntary tap out, medical extraction or as the winner.

ScreenHub: Alone Australia Season 3: meet the contestants

Virdee (27 March)

Virdee. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. Based on the best-selling Harry Virdee books by A.A. Dhand and set and filmed in the city of Bradford, UK, Virdee follows Harry Virdee, a cop disowned by his Sikh family for marrying Saima, who is Muslim. Harry struggles with the abandonment and now with his young son, Aaron, growing up and asking questions, thinks it might be time to attempt to reunite with his family. With his personal life in chaos, he must now hunt down a serial killer targeting the South Asian community.

Staz Nair leads the cast as Detective Harry Virdee with Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee, Harry’s wife. Nina Singh plays Tara Virdee, Harry’s niece and a keen crime reporter, with Vikash Bhai as Harry’s brother-in-law Riaz Hyatt.