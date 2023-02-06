The Portable Door on Stan: everything we know

There’s a new major fantasy feature film coming to Stan. The Portable Door, starring Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz, was filming in Queensland last year and is now ready to come out this April. As well as being released on streaming service Stan, it’s expected to have a wide cinematic release.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

What is The Portable Door about?

L to R: Patrick Gibson, Jessica De Gouw, Miranda Otto, Christoph Waltz and Chris Pang. Image: Stan

Adapted from Tom Holt’s eponymous seven-book fantasy series, The Portable Door centres on Paul Carpenter and Sophie Pettingel; two lowly, put-upon interns who begin working at the mysterious London firm J.W. Wells & Co. They soon both become aware that their employers are anything but conventional. Charismatic villains Humphrey Wells, the CEO of the company, and middle manager Dennis Tanner are disrupting the world of magic by bringing modern corporate strategy to ancient magical practices, and Paul and Sophie discover the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work.

Who made The Portable Door and where was it filmed?

The film is directed by award-winning Australian director Jeffrey Walker (Ali’s Wedding,The Commons) from a screenplay adapted by Australian writer Leon Ford (Griff the Invisible). It was filmed in Queensland, Australia.

A Jim Henson Company and Story Bridge Films production, The Portable Door is produced by Todd Fellman from Story Bridge Films (Daybreakers, Bait 3D) and Bianca Lista (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance). The Jim Henson Company’s Lisa Henson and Chris Lytton are executive producing as well as Arclight Films’ Gary Hamilton, Brian Beckmann, and Ying Ye, alongside Julia Stuart and Laura Grange from Sky, and Stan’s Cailah Scobie and Shana Levine. Madman Entertainment will handle theatrical distribution.

Financing and distribution partners include Sky, Stan, Madman Entertainment, MEP Capital, Fulcrum Media Finance and Arclight Films International. Development and production support provided by Screen Queensland and Screen NSW. Arclight Films is handling international rights to The Portable Door. UTA’s Independent Film Group and CAA Media Finance are jointly representing the film’s North American rights.

Who is in The Portable Door?

L to R: Sam Neill and Patrick Gibson. Image: Stan

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and multi-Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park franchise) star alongside Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien) and an all-star Australian cast, including Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me), Miranda Otto (The Lord of the Rings franchise), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Jessica De Gouw (The Secrets She Keeps, The Legend of Molly Johnson), New Zealand’s Rachel House (Heartbreak High, Thor: Ragnarok), Arka Das (Shantaram, Lion) and Damon Herriman (The Tourist).

Is there a trailer out for The Portable Door?

Yes, the trailer is already out and you can watch it below.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Where and when can I watch The Portable Door?

The Portable Door premieres on Stan from 7 April, same day as the U.K. and U.S. It will then be in cinemas from 23 March.