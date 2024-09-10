The Moogai wins top film prize at CinefestOZ

Indigenous horror film The Moogai has won Australia’s richest film prize at CinefestOZ over the weekend.

The cash prize of $100,000 was awarded to the film’s creative team by by the Hon. David Templeman MLA Minister for Culture and the Arts, after being selected by a panel of industry experts.

Written and directed by Jon Bell (Cleverman) and starring Shari Sebbens and Meyne Wyatt, The Moogai is a story about a hopeful young Aboriginal couple who have just had their second baby. But what should be a joyous time of their lives becomes sinister, when Sarah starts seeing a malevolent spirit she is convinced is trying to take her baby. Fergus, who can’t see it but desperately wants to believe her, grows increasingly worried as she becomes more unbalanced. Is the child-stealing spirit real, or is she in fact the biggest threat to the safety of their family?

The feature is adapted from a short film of the same name, also written and directed by Jon Bell.

Our reviewer Stephen Russell wrote of the film:

‘Rather than externalising the threat to First Nations kids posed by white people since invasion, The Moogai is, instead, a distillation of that same poisonous evil that would steal them from their loving parents. A colonising force of destruction so hideous it has torn a hole in the natural order through which creeps this monstrous beast.’

‘The CinefestOZ Film Prize champions new and compelling Australian made feature films and on behalf of CinefestOZ I would like to congratulate all our incredible finalists, and winner The Moogai,’ CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell said.

‘We are fortunate also to have a sensational cross section of filmmaker talent on our Film Prize Jury, including Chair Rachel Griffiths, US Producer Gary Foster, documentary maker Nel Minchin, actress Tasma Walton and in production-editing Gary Habib.

‘Together the Jury assessed each of the four finalists Runt, The Moogai and MIFF@CinefestOZ films Audrey and Memoir of a Snail from a perspective of excellence in Australian filmmaking.’

Jury Chair Rachel Griffiths spoke about the decision on behalf of the Jury saying: ‘The Jury were really blown away by the range of storytelling in this year’s official selection – from heart-warming, character filled, family film RUNT, to the singular labour of making deep time and soulfulness of Memoir of a Snail to the never seen this kind of screwed up family of Audrey, to the genre bending psychological thriller of The Moogai. It says a lot about our industry that the range of storytelling in form and perspectives can be developed and be realized – in a single year.

‘Ultimately, only one movie can be awarded and the Jury this year felt The Moogai stood out for its brilliant use of the psychological thriller to explore the intergeneration trauma of the stolen generation in a brilliantly acted, taut and emotionally impactful movie that is inventive – cinematic – and sits comfortably within this internationally appealing genre – telling an old story in a new way. We have no doubt The Moogai will find audiences here at home and abroad and be widely acclaimed for its unique accomplishment.

‘We applaud all the films this year, however, ultimately there can only be one winner and we know that all the filmmakers selected will have bright futures and we look forward to what is next for them.

‘It’s been a fabulous experience being part of CinefestOZ and meeting local content makers and feeling the energy of creativity and storytelling that’s happening here – WA is continuing on its strategic journey to become a strong filmic state and it is really starting to take shape, evidenced by the great films and TV series now being filmed in WA.’

Rachel Griffiths was also recognised at the evening’s Gala for outstanding contribution to the Australian film industry and named the CinefestOZ 2023 Screen Legend.

ScreenHub: The Moogai: Australian First Nations horror gets release date

The Moogai is produced by Kristina Ceyton, Mitchell Stanely and Samantha Jennings and co produced by Alex White, and stars Shari Sebbens, Meyne Wyatt, Tessa Rose, Jahdeana Mary, Clarence Ryan, with Toby Leonard Moore and Bella Heathcote.

The Moogai will be released in cinemas in Australia on 31 October 2024.