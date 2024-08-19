Rachel Griffiths heads up CinefestOZ film prize jury

The following media alert was issued today by the CinefestOZ Film Festival, which runs from 31 August to 8 September in Western Australia’s South West.

Award-winning actress and filmmaker Rachel Griffiths has been announced as Jury Chair of the annual CinefestOZ Film Prize – the country’s richest $100,000 film award for an Australian production – recognising excellence in Australian filmmaking and held as part of the CinefestOZ Film Festival (31 August – 8 September).

‘I’m honoured to be chair of this year’s Jury and to finally experience one of the most loved film festivals in the country and of course to experience the people and landscapes of the great south west region of WA, which I have never visited,’ said Ms Griffiths. ‘I’m looking forward to meeting this year’s filmmakers and joining a stella jury to celebrate the films in selection. After Covid, festivals like CinefestOZ are more important than ever creating and connecting community around one of the oldest of human activities – telling and sharing stories.’

Joining Ms Griffiths on the Film Prize Jury is prolific US filmmaker Gary Foster (Sleepless in Seattle, The Soloist, Denial); accomplished documentary writer, director and producer Nel Minchin (Firestarter – The Story of Bangarra, Matilda and Me, The Way We Wore); and, award-winning actress Tasma Walton (How to Please A Woman, Sweet As, Mystery Road).

Together the panel will decide which of the four short-listed films – Runt, The Moogai, Audrey and Memoir of a Snail – will take home the title of Film Prize Winner. The Jury will attend each of the Film Prize red carpet premieres as well as the special Film Jury In Conversation breakfast at Shelter Brewing Co, where they will discuss each of the finalists and share stories of their own filmmaking journey, ahead of their announcement of the winner at the Film Prize Celebration on Saturday 7 September.

CinefestOZ Chair Margaret Buswell said: ‘Once again we are delighted to have such a high calibre of film industry talent join us to adjudicate and award the 2024 CinefestOZ Film Prize, share their knowledge as part of our Industry Program, and inspire us at special meet the filmmaker events.

‘The CinefestOZ Film Prize was established ten years ago to recognise and reward excellence in Australian filmmaking, and we know that our industry jury will again have a tough decision with such dramatically different finalists.’

Previous year’s Film Prize winners include Shayda (2023); Of An Age (2022); Nitram (2021), His for Happiness (2019), Jirga (2018), Ali’s Wedding (2017), Girl Asleep (2016), Putuparri and the Rainmakers (2015) and Paper Planes (2014).