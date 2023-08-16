The Giants, Bob Brown documentary, to stream exclusively on DocPlay

Following a successful theatrical season across Australian cinemas, environment documentary The Giants will be streaming exclusively on DocPlay.

The Giants is the documentary portrait of environmental folk hero, politician, and gay icon Bob Brown. It’s also the second-highest grossing documentary of the last 12 months, amassing almost $600,000 at the Australian box office.

The film has enjoyed a robust in-season run across Australia with 14 weeks of sessions across the country, over 100 community screening events, and positive reviews.

Now audiences in Australia and New Zealand can watch – or rewatch – the film from home, with The Giants streaming exclusively on DocPlay from 28 August.

Native logging, an issue central to Brown’s environmental campaigning, was recently banned in Victoria – logging operations will cease by 1 January 2024. Feeding into a burgeoning social movement, the film serves as a reminder of the urgency of this change on a national level.

Audiences that have been inspired to take action are encouraged by the filmmakers to visit The Giants website for ideas and initiatives.

The Giants streams exclusively on DocPlay from 28 August