News

 > Television > Streaming > News

The Giants, Bob Brown documentary, to stream exclusively on DocPlay

Bob Brown doco The Giants will be available to watch at home from 28 August.
16 Aug 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Documentary

Image: Bob Brown in The Giants.

Share Icon

Following a successful theatrical season across Australian cinemas, environment documentary The Giants will be streaming exclusively on DocPlay.

The Giants is the documentary portrait of environmental folk hero, politician, and gay icon Bob Brown. It’s also the second-highest grossing documentary of the last 12 months, amassing almost $600,000 at the Australian box office.

Read: The Giants co-director Rachael Antony: ‘this is a film about being alive’

The film has enjoyed a robust in-season run across Australia with 14 weeks of sessions across the country, over 100 community screening events, and positive reviews.

Now audiences in Australia and New Zealand can watch – or rewatch – the film from home, with The Giants streaming exclusively on DocPlay from 28 August.

Read: The Giants, Bob Brown documentary – cheat sheet

Native logging, an issue central to Brown’s environmental campaigning, was recently banned in Victoria – logging operations will cease by 1 January 2024. Feeding into a burgeoning social movement, the film serves as a reminder of the urgency of this change on a national level.

Audiences that have been inspired to take action are encouraged by the filmmakers to visit The Giants website for ideas and initiatives.

The Giants streams exclusively on DocPlay from 28 August

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Features Film Free To Air Games News Opinions & Analysis Streaming Television
More
gran turismo movie review roundup
News

Gran Turismo (2023) Movie Review Roundup

The Gran Turismo movie has achieved mixed reviews across the board.

Leah J. Williams
Features

The Winter King – cheat sheet

The Winter King is streaming on Stan in Australia this August – here's what you need to know.

Paul Dalgarno
Features

Aftersun by Charlotte Wells – cheat sheet

Charlotte Wells' celebrated debut is streaming on Binge in Australia this August – here's what you need to know.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Trailer revealed for Neighbours revival

Neighbours is officially back this September, and fans have their first glimpse at what life on Ramsay Street is like…

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Good Omens: why are Terry Pratchett's books so difficult to adapt to the screen?

There have been 11 small screen adaptations of Pratchett’s work in 32 years – but none yet for the silver…

The Conversation
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login